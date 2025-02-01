Mohamed Salah will take the headlines for Liverpool after their 2-0 win, deservedly so, but the win at Bournemouth was a nod to why Arne Slot‘s side have a stranglehold on top spot.

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (23) | Vitality Stadium

February 1, 2025

Goals: Salah pen 30′, 75′

1. Reds show off squad depth

You had to feel for Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, coming into this game as he did with a frankly ludicrous nine first-team players missing through injury.

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrived on the south coast with every single player fit, a rare situation that meant stars such as Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa had to be left out of the squad entirely.

Contrast that to this point last season, when the Reds were going through a similar crisis to their opponents all while being expected to keep up Premier League title-winning pace.

That they have thus far avoided those problems could well prove to be the reason they get over the line this time around.

It might also mean more people recognise that, in a normal campaign not beset by a freakish number of fitness issues, Liverpool possess the strongest squad in the division.

2. What more can we say about Salah?

The fact is, every journalist and fan is running out of superlatives to describe Mohamed Salah, and so the only way to truly convey his greatness is by reeling off the records he collects on a weekly basis.

Against Bournemouth, the Egyptian scored twice to move himself past Frank Lampard and into sixth on the Premier League all-time top scorers list.

It was a brace that also meant he matched Thierry Henry in hitting the 20-goal mark in the division for the fifth time, with only Alan Shearer (seven times), Sergio Aguero (six) and Harry Kane (six) boasting more.

Of course, the true beauty of Salah is that he can deliver in the big moments, such as scoring twice in this tricky test of Liverpool’s title credentials.

3. Alisson back to his best

It has been a slow process, but it seems that Alisson is now firmly back to his best for Liverpool.

Sometimes luck can play a big part for a goalkeeper, but there was a feeling that the Brazilian wasn’t quite making the jaw-dropping saves we have become accustomed to following his recent return from a hamstring injury.

But he has slowly found his feet again of late and can have few doubters remaining following his performance in a crucial win on the south coast.

Although the Reds were generally good defensively, their goalkeeper still had to keep out 0.75xGOT, including through a phenomenal reflex save down low to his right late in the game to prevent a goal that could have set up a nervy finish.

It bodes incredibly well for Liverpool that their last line of defence is showing the world-class form that made his name again.

4. Gravenberch among best in the world

It is funny now to think back to the start of the season when most observers would have said Liverpool’s biggest problem was the No. 6 position.

A few months on, and they possess arguably one of the best holding players in the world in Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman showed his quality again here, winning more tackles (four) and more duels (nine) than any other player on the pitch, as well as completing passes at the highest rate (93%).

It is more than any Reds supporter dared dream of when he was tried there for the first time late in pre-season.

5. Liverpool show both sides of Slotball

It may have felt a little nervy for emotionally invested fans, but Liverpool’s first-half performance here was arguably one of the best under Arne Slot.

The visitors completely controlled the opening 45 minutes, racking up 1.93xG all while limiting a brilliant Bournemouth side to a paltry 0.18xG.

Of course, a response from Iraola’s side was inevitable, but the manner in which the Reds handled that was just as impressive as their early dominance.

Bournemouth pushed, but could only muster 0.82xG in the second period before ultimately being undone by Salah on the break.

That this team is capable of both dominating games and grinding them out when necessary is exactly why they are sat top of the pile, nine points clear of Arsenal ahead of their meeting with Man City.