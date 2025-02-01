Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool were made to dig deep and battle hard on the south coast against one of the Premier League‘s most in-form teams, with Mohamed Salah‘s goals the difference in the 2-0 win.

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (23) | Vitality Stadium

February 1, 2025

Goals: Salah (pen) 30′, 75′

Alisson – 8 (out of 10)

Had his crossbar rattled by Antoine Semenyo early doors and it sparked him into action. Did his usual big, beautiful Brazilian bear impression thereafter – standing huge and imposing in the goalmouth while looking immaculate throughout.

Not enough is said of Alisson‘s ball dispersion, given how good his all-round game is, but his quick-release balls into the central corridor to unlock the deep lying midfielders eased several headaches.

Really came into his own in the second half to drag the result through by the scruff of the neck. Got down low to pull off a last-gasp save in added time which was quite simply absurd. A nailed-on Man of the Match recipient before Salah did his Salah things.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5

These recent performances from the vice-skipper are like a hot and cold rinse. Twist the tap and see what you’re doused in.

This one was the icy variety, Trent was simply not at the races. Mis-placed passes set the tone early on, before indecision in possession and erroneous timing of tackles made the day go from average to underwhelming.

Not at the races, made Semenyo look like prime Neymar at times and was forced off with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Had to get involved in this one quickly, given the nature in which Trent was getting caught cold.

Held strong in what was a disjointed first half, and began the second by putting his body on the line to block Kluivert and deny a certain equaliser.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Always cut the figure of an angry parent about to press the nuclear button.

The skipper wasn’t happy with this one, as those around him squandered possession easily and often looked bereft of ideas.

Marshalled the line well, as ever, and kept a measure of calm as the Cherries continued to switch up their attacking line.

Andy Robertson – 6

Off the pace again, as Bournemouth kept serving up new ideas.

Came out unscathed in a number of personal duels, but lacked the ability to flick the switch and become an immediate outlet.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Took orders from Van Dijk well, as things started to get rocky.

A big, elegant, statue of ball-playing midfielder is exactly what you want on gritty afternoons like this, and the Reds’ most-improved player of the season delivered.

Make no mistake this wasn’t a Gravenberch vintage, but he helped to release the valve and ease pressure in the home third as Lewis Cook attempted to shift into midfield and cover ground like a man possessed.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Rare that you see the little South American diamond frothing at the mouth, but this one riled Mac Allister up big time.

Plagued by Christie in the central channels and was fortunate to keep the threads of his shirt intact given the endless pulls.

Broke up and distributed play well, showing himself to be a class above a high-performing opposition midfield. Picked up his yellow and was quickly, and wisely, withdrawn.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

Recent strong performance seem to have fizzed up Liverpool’s Hungarian Duracell bunny, but on the south coast his ever-willing legs weren’t quite connecting with the football brain above.

A clear-cut chance in the opening 20 was drilled straight at Kepa before slips during possession saw needless turnovers conceded. The recent rhythm was lacking today and it showed.

Mohamed Salah – 8 (Man of the Match)

Quiet yet among the goals as ever… was what was originally penned for this part of the ratings, until Salah suddenly became anything but quiet and curled a (desperately needed) pearl into the top corner just as thing were getting silly.

It’s the game-changers you remember, when all is said and done. Bournemouth, for large parts, actually managed to nullify him here. But you don’t keep a player of this level hushed for long.

Milos Kerkez, who could yet end up at Anfield, naively fancied the physical duel with him on several occasions. There was only one winner.

This had all the makings of a truly horrible away journey, and only the biggest of players can bend these sorts of games to their will.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Drove well with the ball and caused the in-form Huijsen a hat-full of problems when cutting inside.

Was unfortunate not to have an assist to show for his labour, after putting one on a plate for Szoboszlai but did win the penalty to send Liverpool on their way.

Luis Diaz – 6

Neat feet, plenty of running, but unable to find himself in many one-on-one situations which he relishes.

Tracked back well and helped a hampered defence with his work-rate, but continues to look not entirely effective in the No. 9 role.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones (on for Mac Allister, 61′) – 7 – Entered the fray and looked right up to pace. Much harder than it looks, especially in games like this. Got the assist for Salah’s sublime second.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 70′) – 7 – Tackled well, and accurately. Helped add a dash of composure after Trent departed.

Darwin Nunez (on for Gakpo, 70′) – 6 – Perhaps wanted another heroic cameo, but ran himself into the spaces around the back line and gave Bournemouth an inconvenience to think about.

Wataru Endo (on for Salah, 87′) – N/A – Didn’t have much time to show a great deal, but jumped straight into challenges and was treated to a rare rendition of his lovely anthem by the travelling Kop.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Jota

Arne Slot – 9

This was never going to be an easy one, and Slot said as much. A temptation to go full old-school Klopp and attempt to blitz an in-form opponent into submission wouldn’t have worked here.

This side are street-smart and sit as high up in the table as they currently are for a reason. Slot kept the Reds tactically aware and patient.

A good portion of luck also helped – here’s looking at you, Justin Kluivert, and that sitter – but it was a case of mission accomplished today. An efficient, hard-earned win. Maximum rewards achieved.