Supporters once again called for Mo Salah to be in the 2025 Ballon d’Or conversation after his two goals helped Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-0.

The Reds are now nine points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League thanks to a hard-fought win that one supporter called the “toughest game of the season so far.”

As usual, Salah was key to the Reds’ victory, scoring from the spot and sealing the three points with a trademarked fantastic finish on his left foot in the second half.

While there is still plenty of football to be played, Arne Slot‘s side are looking increasingly likely to win the Premier League in his first season in charge, and supporters made sure to bask in Liverpool’s brilliance.

Here is how Liverpool fans reacted to their 2-0 win against Bournemouth:

All-time most 20+ goal top-flight seasons for #LFC: 7 – Gordon Hodgson

5 – Roger Hunt

??5 – Mo Salah

4 – Ian Rush — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 1, 2025

2 Goals. 42 G/A for Mohamed Salah this season. It’s only the 1st of February. Give him the Ballon d’Or. ??? pic.twitter.com/zvPoavpryS — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 1, 2025

“Mo magic was on show. That second goal came out of nowhere, even the cameraman was not expecting it. Kepa is still looking for the ball. Hehehe!” – TheMainMan in the This is Anfield comments

“Salah magic gets us the win from a very difficult game. Huge shout out to Allison too for some remarkable saves” – Simon Nakra on Facebook

We are witnessing an all timer season from Mohamed Salah. His levels have reached an all time high. Whenever we needed something special, he always delivers. Sit back and enjoy. ??? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 1, 2025

“Massive win that given their form. Don’t mind a bit of luck, and Salah’s second was just ridiculous!” – Nick Deverell on Facebook

Salah 34 G/A in just the league and 42 in all comps, this is the ballon d'Or favourite man — ?????. (@DavidCA_lfc) February 1, 2025

Mohamed Salah wants this league title perhaps more than any human has ever wanted a league title — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) February 1, 2025

Got a feeling Mohamed Salah really wants to win this Premier League title. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) February 1, 2025

Liverpool’s “toughest” game of the season so far

“The boys showed why they are top of the league today. Not pretty but very very effective. Just keep this mentality and momentum lads, because there is no team that can match this kind of consistency right now. That in itself can see you go all the way” – TheGMan in the This is Anfield comments

That feels like a massive statement win. Bournemouth may be injury hit, but they are a phenomenal side who have taken so many scalps this season. And Liverpool dominated them in the first half before showing great battling qualities to get the job done. Nine points clear. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) February 1, 2025

Arguably our best win of the season. Arsenal and City lost here. They just dismantled two CL contenders in back-to-back games. They were on an 11-game unbeaten run. Arsenal now go to sleep on a 9 point gap. I love Mo Salah and Alisson Becker. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) February 1, 2025

“Great game where we were on it from the start, which is always good. Had some good fortune against the most in-form team in the division, but we delivered on our end of the bargain as well. “Arguably could have created or scored more if Szoboszlai was not slipping all over the place. Was he wearing Cucurella’s boots?” – Red Dagger in the This is Anfield comments

Some result that. Don’t know if it was my stream but that was one of the quickest games of footy I’ve ever seen. They’re some team. Toughest game of the season so far. — Tom Fairclough (@Tom_fairclough9) February 1, 2025

Massive win. Bournemouth absolutely flying and super dangerous and we largely nullified them. Thought they were really at the start of the 2nd half but we dug in, weathered the storm and then up pops the legend that is Mo Salah with another special goal. Get the fuck in. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) February 1, 2025

Spectacular result that, all of them absolutely fantastic today ?? — Stephanie (@stephanieamy_) February 1, 2025

That is some statement. Rode our luck at times (like you need to) but oh my god those lads stood up tall today. Managed the game brilliantly, manager got the subs spot on too. — Danny Ball (@dannyball19) February 1, 2025

While Salah continues to amaze everybody, including his teammates, with his output in front of goal, it seems impossible for anyone to catch Liverpool.

Should Slot manage to keep his squad in good condition, the only obstacle between the Reds and the title now is themselves.

It is easy to forget that Liverpool were also leading the league at this stage last season, but this feels different. The Reds’ rivals are weaker and our players are returning to fitness.

This title is Liverpool’s to lose.