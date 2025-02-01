➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah at “all-time high” as Liverpool produce “toughest” win of title race so far

Supporters once again called for Mo Salah to be in the 2025 Ballon d’Or conversation after his two goals helped Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-0.

The Reds are now nine points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League thanks to a hard-fought win that one supporter called the “toughest game of the season so far.”

As usual, Salah was key to the Reds’ victory, scoring from the spot and sealing the three points with a trademarked fantastic finish on his left foot in the second half.

While there is still plenty of football to be played, Arne Slot‘s side are looking increasingly likely to win the Premier League in his first season in charge, and supporters made sure to bask in Liverpool’s brilliance.

Here is how Liverpool fans reacted to their 2-0 win against Bournemouth:

 

“Mo magic was on show. That second goal came out of nowhere, even the cameraman was not expecting it. Kepa is still looking for the ball. Hehehe!” – TheMainMan in the This is Anfield comments

“Salah magic gets us the win from a very difficult game. Huge shout out to Allison too for some remarkable saves” – Simon Nakra on Facebook

“Massive win that given their form. Don’t mind a bit of luck, and Salah’s second was just ridiculous!” – Nick Deverell on Facebook

 

Liverpool’s “toughest” game of the season so far

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“The boys showed why they are top of the league today. Not pretty but very very effective. Just keep this mentality and momentum lads, because there is no team that can match this kind of consistency right now. That in itself can see you go all the way” – TheGMan in the This is Anfield comments

“Great game where we were on it from the start, which is always good. Had some good fortune against the most in-form team in the division, but we delivered on our end of the bargain as well.

“Arguably could have created or scored more if Szoboszlai was not slipping all over the place. Was he wearing Cucurella’s boots?” – Red Dagger in the This is Anfield comments

While Salah continues to amaze everybody, including his teammates, with his output in front of goal, it seems impossible for anyone to catch Liverpool.

Should Slot manage to keep his squad in good condition, the only obstacle between the Reds and the title now is themselves.

It is easy to forget that Liverpool were also leading the league at this stage last season, but this feels different. The Reds’ rivals are weaker and our players are returning to fitness.

This title is Liverpool’s to lose.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025