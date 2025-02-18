Wataru Endo has underlined his commitment to the cause at Liverpool despite his marginal role, insisting he is “still happy to be part of this club.”

Such has been his shift in role under Arne Slot that even if he played every minute of every game between now and the end of the season, Endo would still fall short of last season’s total.

Having started 34 games and clocked 2,848 minutes on the pitch under Jurgen Klopp, the midfielder has only been afforded 683 minutes this time out.

Despite having yet to start once in the Premier League this season the Japan captain has still managed to maximise his input, including a decisive cameo in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolves.

That can partly be attributed to the outstanding form of Ryan Gravenberch, with Slot only utilising Endo as a break-glass option from the bench – which, speaking to LFCTV, he insisted he’s comfortable with.

“I know what I have to do on the pitch and even though I’ve only got five or 10 minutes I just try to show myself,” he said.

Put to him that he’s still able to contribute given his lack of minutes and often playing away from his midfield role, Endo replied: “It’s what I always try.

“Actually I don’t mind which position I play, because I used to play as a defender as well.

“The only thing I can do is to show myself every time I have a chance, just keep working hard.

“I’m still happy to be a part of this club and I can still feel like I can do something for this club.”

While things will likely change in the summer if the right offer presents itself, Endo’s commitment will be a boost to supporters who hold him in high regard.

The 32-year-old – voted Man of the Match against Wolves in the club’s poll despite only playing 19 minutes of normal time – helped nullify the dangerous Matheus Cunha, revealing that was Slot’s specific instruction.

“Their No. 10 is a good player, so I had to take him man vs. man,” Endo explained.

“[He told me] I have to go everywhere, cover all over the pitch.”

Endo concluded: “I think we need everyone. The games are coming twice a week.

“We need everyone and of course not only those starting but also players subbed in are very important to win every game. We just work for it.”