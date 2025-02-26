Arne Slot will not be on the touchline when Liverpool take on Newcastle or Southampton after accepting a two-game ban from the FA.

Slot was fined £70,000 and banned for two matches following his actions toward referee Michael Oliver at the end of the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that they would both be banned for the next two Premier League fixtures, meaning assistant coach John Heitinga is expected to fill the lead role in the dugout.

While speaking on his punishment to TNT Sports ahead of Wednesday’s match, he explained that he discovered his ‘less than ideal’ fate on Tuesday.

On his ban, he said: “The good thing is you can be there pre-match and you can be there at half-time. But of course, ideally, I would have been on the [touch] line as well, but it’s not like this.

"The best way to influence a team is before the game and at half-time, but it's not ideal." Arne Slot reacts to his two-match touchline ban and previews the clash with Newcastle United tonight

“I cannot be on the pitch also when I’m on the [touch] line, so I think the best way to influence the team is always before and at half-time. But it’s, of course, not ideal.”

As for his communication method with the bench, Slot added: “I will sit there with the video analyst, and I’ve got a great view, and there’s the video footage in front of me as well.

“We will communicate by the video analyst, I assume, with the bench whenever we need.

“It’s also clear that John [Heitinga] is there, and he’s working with me and with us now for a few months, so I have all the confidence that he will do and say the right things, as I would do if I would have been there.”

Slot’s ban sees Heitinga lead Liverpool

Heitinga will be the man leading Liverpool on the touchline, he will be flanked by the first-team individual development coach, Aaron Briggs, who has also been taking responsibility for set-piece tactics this season.

Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were charged with having “allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour” towards match officials.

Slot’s ban means he will watch the action against Newcastle and Southampton (March 8) from the Anfield stands as he cannot be on the touchline two hours before or after the match.

As he explained, he can be in the dressing room pre-match and during half-time, and he will also be in communication with the bench throughout the match.

The Liverpool boss was fined £70,000, while Hulshoff has been ordered to pay £7,000 for his actions at Goodison Park.

Moreover, Everton and Liverpool have been fined £65,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players.