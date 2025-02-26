Liverpool host Newcastle in another huge Premier League clash this evening, as they look to edge closer to Premier League title glory. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Premier League (28) | Anfield

February 26, 2025 | 8.15pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Guimaraes; Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Miley, Osula, Barnes

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: