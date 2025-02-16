Why Cody Gakpo is not in the Liverpool squad vs. Wolves

Cody Gakpo is a notable absentee from Liverpool’s matchday squad for the visit of Wolves, with the in-form left winger failing a late test over his fitness.

Until Sunday, Gakpo had made more appearances than any other Liverpool player under Arne Slot, with 36, but the Dutchman has now been levelled by Mohamed Salah.

It comes with the No. 18 absent from the squad entirely as the Reds look to put their frustration behind them with a win over the Premier League‘s 17th-placed side.

Gakpo had been revealed as a doubt in the buildup with a knock picked up in the 2-2 draw with Everton on Wednesday night, and that injury has now been confirmed.

He is one of four players to miss out, with Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton also injured and Curtis Jones suspended.

Slot made only two changes to his starting lineup from the Merseyside derby, with Diogo Jota replacing Gakpo and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in for Conor Bradley.

It means Liverpool were without their second-top goalscorer, with Gakpo’s 16 goals only bettered by Salah on 27.

Prior to Sunday, Gakpo had featured in every Premier League fixture, starting 16 and coming off the bench in the other eight, while he was also involved in seven of Liverpool’s eight games in the Champions League‘s league phase.

In fact he had at least made the squad for every fixture across the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup – starting all five games in the run to the final in the latter.

Whether his near ever-presence led to this new fitness issue is unclear, but the hope will be that Gakpo’s injury is not a long-term concern.

However it stands to reason that the 25-year-old will be a doubt for the trip to Aston Villa given it comes only three days after Liverpool host Wolves.