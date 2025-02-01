Federico Chiesa was notably absent from Liverpool’s team sheet against Bournemouth, with the attacker left on Merseyside after his efforts in midweek.

The Italian played his first 90 minutes for the Reds in Wednesday’s defeat at PSV, a big milestone after his battle to build his match fitness throughout the season.

On Friday, Arne Slot declared Chiesa was “ready for more minutes in the Premier League,” only to be left out for the trip to the south coast on Saturday.

His absence, however, is not due to illness nor injury, but rather a selection choice after his appearance just days ago coupled with the return of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez to the squad.

Jota and Nunez were both involved in training on Friday and proved their fitness to be able to travel and act as options after injury and illness, respectively.

“We have to make the smartest decision for them, but also for winning the game tomorrow,” Slot told reporters on Friday, and he was clearly left with no doubt over their inclusions.

Curtis Jones was another welcome returnee after two games out with an unspecified issue suffered against Lille in the Champions League, further boosting Liverpool’s options off the bench.

Watch Bournemouth vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

It is a strong lineup and bench at the Vitality Stadium for Liverpool, with Joe Gomez and Chiesa the only senior regulars left out – though it is important to note both are fit.

It is an enviable position to be in at this point in the season, especially considering the Cherries are without eight for the Reds’ visit.