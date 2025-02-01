Arne Slot has restored the players left out from midweek to his starting lineup to face Bournemouth, with a total of nine changes for Liverpool – plus two welcome injury returns.

The Reds opted for rotation in midweek after earning the right with seven wins on the spin in the Champions League, the match ended in defeat but it was of little detriment to Liverpool.

Now, however, Slot’s side face a stern test on the south coast as they meet a Bournemouth side who are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games to sit seventh in the table.

Liverpool have their own league streak to protect, however, and Alisson will be key in extending the Reds’ unbeaten run beyond 18 as he returns in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson sit ahead of the Brazilian, with only the Scot retained at the back from midweek.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will sit alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – all of whom ought to be fresh after their midweek rest.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, is joined in attack by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

And there is a strong bench for Slot to turn to this afternoon, with Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota marking their returns after respective injury absences, while Darwin Nunez is back from illness.

There is no Federico Chiesa, however, after his 90 minutes in midweek.

Bournemouth: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara

Substitutes: Dennis, Akinmboni, Kinsey-Wellings, Silcott-Duberry, Winterburn, Jebbison, Adu-Adjei, Tavernier, Rees-Dottin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Jota, Nunez