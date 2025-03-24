With Liverpool looking increasingly wearied in recent fixtures, notably the Carabao Cup final, Arne Slot has faced criticism for his lack of rotation.

Slot has done almost everything right this season, but it is important to remember that this could technically be classed as a year of transition.

While the Dutchman has had a brilliant start to life at Liverpool, he is still learning and will perhaps change his approach to rotation slightly next season.

Liverpool’s 2021/22 season, when they came agonisingly close to a quadruple, was characterised by the entire squad, whether that be Mo Salah, Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino, all contributing when called upon.

Last season will be remembered as Jurgen Klopp‘s last but also for the way the whole squad, including the academy, pulled together only to collapse in April.

Whether it be through a new approach to the science under fitness coach Ruben Peeters or pure luck – it is likely a combination of the two – Liverpool have suffered far fewer injuries this time around under Slot.

They are, however, tiring in a similar way to last season, though a drop in form should be less costly to the Reds’ title chances given their 12-point advantage.

Example of Arne Slot’s lack of rotation

Ask most managers and they will tell you they prefer to stick to a similar starting XI in each game, something Klopp rarely managed.

It has become apparent that Slot likes a small squad and is only willing to properly rotate in cup games.

Nowhere has this been more apparent than in defensive midfield. Wataru Endo hasn’t started a single league match this season, whereas Ryan Gravenberch has started all 29.

In fact, the Dutch midfielder is one of just six under-23s to have featured in every Premier League game so far this campaign.

This has seen his number of minutes played almost double, from 1848 to 3516 and counting, not to mention an additional six Netherlands starts since the end of last season.

So, when Slot keeps his use of Endo, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa to a minimum, it is understandable that fans question their lack of game time as the first-choice XI begin to struggle.

What has Arne Slot has said about his rotation approach

Slot’s continued mentioning of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in September has become somewhat of a running joke.

When asked at the time if a lack of early-season rotation was a factor in the result, he insisted otherwise.

“It is too simple to put this loss on rotation because I think too many players didn’t reach their normal level,” Slot said in the week after.

“Now I can do something about the rotation in the upcoming games because they are all with me. But before that, they were with the national team, and almost all of them played two x 90 minutes.

“I think they were prepared for that, we tried to prepare them for that and, for me, this loss didn’t have to do with rotation, but more to do with the opponent and too many players not bringing what they can bring.”

Then, in December, the boss told Prime Video: “It just keeps on adding up. Normally, after six or seven months you feel more tiredness than after three or four.

“But if you look at some games, I could have rested a few times – in league games I could have rested a few – but there’s a possibility maybe in the FA Cup as well.

“For now, it’s tough for the players but they manage to cope with the schedule really well.”

How Liverpool manage their fitness over a season will have to be assessed this summer.

Short-term priorities have certainly taken precedence over long-term gains this season. That doesn’t feel sustainable for the future, though, with the current squad anyway.