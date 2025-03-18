Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, with a joke with Ryan Gravenberch fuelling speculation.

Frimpong has long been considered one of the best young right-backs in Europe – and the 24-year-old has cemented that status in a successful stint at Leverkusen.

Part of Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bundesliga winners last season, the Dutchman has continued his strong form this time out with four goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances so far.

He is also a firm fixture within the Netherlands setup, and was filmed practising his Scouse as he embraced Gravenberch after arriving for duty on Tuesday.

“You alright, la?” he asked the Liverpool midfielder, with the pairing laughing off his impression.

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were also present as the Dutch squad reported to their training camp in Zeist, ahead of UEFA Nations League quarter-finals against Spain.

That has unsurprisingly caught supporters’ attention, though it can largely be explained by Frimpong’s relationship with Gravenberch and his upbringing in the UK, where he spent nine years at Man City before joining Celtic in 2019.

However, Frimpong has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield, with reports continuing this month.

‘Slot wants Frimpong’ – German reports

According to SPORT BILD, in an update on Monday, Arne Slot is in frequent communication with the Leverkusen right-back.

It is claimed that Slot wanted to sign Frimpong at the start of the season, and while that did not come to fruition a transfer could take place this summer.

That is eased by a release clause in the attacking full-back’s contract which would allow clubs to sign him for €40 million (£33.6m).

Clearly that would not be prohibitive for Liverpool, though The Athletic‘s David Ornstein pointed out with regards interest to Milos Kerkez, the Bournemouth left-back available for around £40 million, that this would be higher than usually spent on a full-back.

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold replacement?

Any interest in Frimpong would almost certainly be dependent on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is not guaranteed to sign a new contract.

In fact it appears as though Alexander-Arnold is closer to signing for Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, with the consensus being that he is most likely to depart out of the trio of him, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

Whether links with Frimpong are reliable or not is unclear, though the player himself has already expressed a desire to join Liverpool.

“Liverpool? Great club, with history. [Joining them] would be great,” he told Ziggo Sport last February. “Who knows what the future will bring.”

SPORT BILD is far from the most reliable source but Frimpong is certainly a player worth keeping an eye on as Alexander-Arnold’s situation develops.