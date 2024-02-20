With Xabi Alonso the current favourite to take over as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, one of his key players admits joining him “would be great.”

Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side are rightly attracting admirers across Europe, as they currently top the Bundesliga and sit eight points clear of Bayern Munich.

That has led to the manager being considered for the Liverpool job when Jurgen Klopp departs this summer, while his players will also be touted to other clubs.

If Alonso does return to Anfield, links with his standout players at Leverkusen can be expected.

One of those could be right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who already has nine goals and 10 assists this season – behind only Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo (21) for goal involvements from defenders across Europe’s top five leagues.

While Liverpool already have Trent Alexander-Arnold and the emerging Conor Bradley for that position, Frimpong would appear to be open to joining.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, as relayed by Dutch publication Voetbal International, the 23-year-old has admitted it “would be great” to play for the Reds.

“Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great,” he said when asked if he could see himself following Alonso to Merseyside.

“Who knows what the future will bring.”

Any new appointment in the Anfield dugout would likely have their own opinions on the squad inherited from Klopp, which could lead to changes over the summer.

While right-back is unlikely to be viewed as a problem position – unless, of course, the new manager opts to move Alexander-Arnold to midfield – Frimpong stands among the most impressive in that role in Europe.

If it were Alonso to take over, the Netherlands international could at least crop up in conversations over possible targets.

There would be no issue with convincing Frimpong to join, it would seem, which already demonstrates the pull Liverpool would maintain after a change of manager.

It is certainly a step up from being linked with Ashley Williams and Dorus de Vries when Fenway Sports Group brought Brendan Rodgers in!