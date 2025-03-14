Ibrahima Konate allayed concerns on Friday ahead of the Carabao Cup final as he was involved in training, but Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss out as a new update was offered.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Konate hobbled off the pitch against PSG on Tuesday with what Arne Slot hoped was just fatigue, and his involvement in training on Friday was to determine his chances against Newcastle.

The Frenchman trained alongside his teammates at the AXA in the strongest suggestion yet that he will be in contention to start alongside Virgil van Dijk at Wembley.

While his training load was likely managed, it is a big boost as the Reds are already without three defenders, with Joe Gomez, Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley all sidelined with injuries.

Tyler Morton is the only other absentee for Liverpool heading into Sunday’s final.

With no game for 17 days after the trip to Wembley, here’s hoping we can sign off with Slot’s first piece of silverware!

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Alexander-Arnold will play no part in Sunday’s final due to injury but he is expected back before the end of the season – the second time in a row he’s missed the final

Arne Slot has made it clear he wants Virgil van Dijk to stay at Liverpool beyond this season but did not divulge anything further on the contract situation – it needs to get sorted

The Liverpool boss also named two other unlikely right-back solutions beyond Alexander-Arnold and Jarell Quansah – will be interesting to see if he makes it a reality

Alexander Isak has been consistently linked with Liverpool and the Newcastle forward says “no talks have been held yet” over a new deal with that put off until the summer – would the club really pay upwards of £100 million for him?

Mo Salah has won the Premier League Player of the Month for February, he now has seven in his Liverpool career – he’s joint-top with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero (PL)

After Liverpool’s bus was diverted as fans lined the streets to welcome the team to Anfield ahead of PSG’s visit, Joanna Durkan implores the club to ensure the tradition carries on:

“Why wouldn’t the club want their players to walk into the dressing room with that feeling, that adrenaline and the belief that no one can stop them? “Special nights at Anfield are etched into the club’s history and we happily relive them at every opportunity, let’s not hinder the chance for fans and players to make more in the Slot era. “Liverpool fans know how to answer the call to arms, so let us.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Sporting’s 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda, though he won’t join until 2026. It’s about time they signed a forward… (Sky Sports)

Jordan Henderson, 34, was a surprise inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad, with his “leadership, character, energy and personality” cited as reasons for his involvement. Can’t say we saw this one coming!

Bukayo Saka is “getting closer” to making his injury return after 20 games out, Mikel Arteta told reporters. Surely they won’t rush him as that’s how they have ended up in this situation

Liverpool FC: On this day

Who could forget this joyous day? The one in 2009 when Liverpool came from behind to run out 4-1 winners at Old Trafford.

It was one of an incredible run of results from March 10 to March 22 which will always live long in the memory, something we like to call ‘Demolition week’.

It started against Real Madrid and then followed Rafa Bentiez’s side to Manchester, with momentum seeing the Reds rip United to shreds as they dished out yet another humiliating defeat.

A penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo was a false dawn as Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard, Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena all scored as the Reds sliced through United’s formidable backline at will.

From Torres’ five-finger salute, Gerrard’s kiss for the camera and Nemanja Vidic on the wrong side of a red card, it was quite the day!