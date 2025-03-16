Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final meeting with Newcastle, but there is a boost regarding one of his teammates.

The Reds were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, but a chance of silverware is immediately on offer on Sunday.

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool side face Newcastle at Wembley, as they look to prevent the Magpies from winning their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Here’s a look at who is out and who is available for Sunday’s cup final:

Alexander-Arnold is the most high-profile absentee, with Liverpool’s vice-captain injuring his ankle during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Slot has confirmed that he has faith in the 26-year-old playing again this season, though.

On the plus side for Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate trained with his teammates on Friday and is expected to be fit to start.

The Frenchman was considered doubtful for the game after limping off against PSG, but he has overcome his fitness issue.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are all still missing.

It means that right-back is Slot’s main problem position heading into Sunday’s final, with Jarell Quansah set to be thrown in there.

Alisson is expected to start in goal, but Caoimhin Kelleher has produced Carabao Cup heroics in the past, making three appearances in the competition this season.

At left-back, the Dutchman has to choose between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, with the former the favourite to get the nod.

The midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai picks itself, even though Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are good options.

In attack, Mohamed Salah is the only guaranteed starter, with Luis Diaz also highly likely to play.

Whether the Colombian starts on the left wing or centrally may depend on Slot’s assessment of Cody Gakpo‘s match fitness.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are options to lead the line, but neither are in good form.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Newcastle

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa