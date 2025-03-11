Arne Slot has named Diogo Jota in his starting lineup for Liverpool’s crucial Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, as one of three changes.

The Reds take a 1-0 lead into the home leg of their last-16 clash with the French champions, but know they need to produce a better all-round performance at Anfield.

Fortunately Slot has been able to name a strong side – unchanged from the first leg – including Alisson who was by far the standout performer for either side a week ago in Paris.

He starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and, on his 31st birthday, Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are the preferred midfield trio, while there is a more notable call in attack.

That comes with Jota up front, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Darwin Nunez is therefore restored to the bench where he is joined by the fit-again Cody Gakpo, back after two more games out with an ankle problem.

PSG have also named a side unchanged from their defeat at the Parc des Princes, with Ousmane Dembele expected to start up front.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele

Substitutes: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Doue, Mayulu, Mbaya, Lee, Ramos

Liverpool’s impressive Anfield record vs. French sides

Liverpool could win a fifth successive home game in Europe for the first time in more than six years – one of those in 2018 came against PSG.

Their last knockout tie against Ligue 1 opposition saw them record a 3-1 aggregate defeat of Lille in the 2009/10 Europa League round of 16.

In 16 Anfield clashes against French sides, they have lost twice – against Marseille in 2008 and Lyon in 2009. They have won 13 of the other 14 matches.

They have kept nine clean sheets in those 16 home games against French opponents, conceding nine goals, while only Lyon and PSG have scored more than once in a game at Anfield.