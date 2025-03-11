➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
League Cup trophy graphic
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
PARIS, FRANCE - Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool lineup vs. PSG confirmed: Jota starts with 3 changes and Gakpo back

Arne Slot has named Diogo Jota in his starting lineup for Liverpool’s crucial Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, as one of three changes.

The Reds take a 1-0 lead into the home leg of their last-16 clash with the French champions, but know they need to produce a better all-round performance at Anfield.

Watch Liverpool vs. PSG – Live Online Streams

Fortunately Slot has been able to name a strong side – unchanged from the first leg – including Alisson who was by far the standout performer for either side a week ago in Paris.

He starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and, on his 31st birthday, Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are the preferred midfield trio, while there is a more notable call in attack.

That comes with Jota up front, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Darwin Nunez is therefore restored to the bench where he is joined by the fit-again Cody Gakpo, back after two more games out with an ankle problem.

PSG have also named a side unchanged from their defeat at the Parc des Princes, with Ousmane Dembele expected to start up front.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele

Substitutes: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Doue, Mayulu, Mbaya, Lee, Ramos

Liverpool’s impressive Anfield record vs. French sides

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool could win a fifth successive home game in Europe for the first time in more than six years – one of those in 2018 came against PSG.

Their last knockout tie against Ligue 1 opposition saw them record a 3-1 aggregate defeat of Lille in the 2009/10 Europa League round of 16.

In 16 Anfield clashes against French sides, they have lost twice – against Marseille in 2008 and Lyon in 2009. They have won 13 of the other 14 matches.

They have kept nine clean sheets in those 16 home games against French opponents, conceding nine goals, while only Lyon and PSG have scored more than once in a game at Anfield.

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025