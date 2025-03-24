A transfer to Liverpool would be the “heart’s choice” for impressive Lyon youngster Malick Fofana, his agent has claimed.

Playing for Liverpool is the dream for millions across the world, but for some, the chances of achieving that are more realistic than for others.

Fofana is just 19 years old but already has a combined 120 appearances for Gent and Lyon, scoring 23 goals in the process.

The winger has now been linked with a move to the Premier League, and his eyes are on Liverpool.

“The choice of heart would be Liverpool,” his agent, Bobo Fofana, claimed to africafoot.

“He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and El Hadji Diouf.”

Africafoot report that Lyon would ask for over £40 million in return for his services, with the youngster already a key part of their team, usually starting on the left in Ligue 1.

Though Liverpool is the “choice of the heart” for Fofana, his agent said moving to another club could be better for his development.

Bobo Fofana added: “Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a club in the European top five.

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League.

“He possesses qualities similar to those of Man United‘s Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities. There’s no doubt he can shine.

“For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play. But he’ll have to choose the right club, because the competition is fierce across the Channel.”

At the moment, there is no suggestion that Liverpool are actually in for Fofana, but they will no doubt be monitoring his progress along with several others in Ligue 1 as they look to strengthen their attack in the summer.

Who is Malick Fofana?

Born in Belgium, Fofana is of Guinean and Filipino descent.

Despite being just 19 years old, he has already made his debut for the Belgian senior side, coming on in a 2-2 draw against Italy back in October.

Having just turned 17, he played his first game for Gent and 18 months later he was off to Lyon in Ligue 1, for a fee of £14.2 million plus £4m in add-ons.

That move came in January 2024. Since, he has played 56 times for Lyon, scoring 14 times and providing four assists.

This season, he has featured almost entirely from the left wing, as a right-footer who has no fear when comes to running at opposition defenders.

FBRef‘s data shows that he is similar in style to Alejandro Garnacho, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Kauro Mitoma.

We can also see just how impressive his dribbling is, with the Belgian managing 6.14 progressive carries per 90 minutes over the last year.

For comparison, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah have managed 4.41, 2.94 and 3.86 per 90 respectively.

He also ranks very highly when it comes to non-penalty goals scored, averaging more than a goal every two games. That puts him in the top three percent of comparable players in Europe’s top five leagues.

For such a young age, Fofana is already a very impactful winger. His relative lack of physicality, however, could be seen as a barrier for Liverpool at this early stage of his career.