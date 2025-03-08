➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 8, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota featured on the cover of the official matchday programme seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool vs. Southampton live updates – latest score, teams & more

Liverpool are back in action at Anfield as they host basement-dwellers Southampton in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Premier League (29) | Anfield
March 8, 2025 | 3pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Lewis Smith.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton – Live Streams

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota

Southampton: Ramsdale; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Gronbaek, Ugochukwu; Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Bella-Kotchap, Sugawara, Welington, Aribo, Lallana, Archer, Onuachu

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

