Liverpool are back in action at Anfield as they host basement-dwellers Southampton in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Premier League (29) | Anfield
March 8, 2025 | 3pm (GMT)
Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Lewis Smith.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota
Southampton: Ramsdale; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Gronbaek, Ugochukwu; Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana
Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Bella-Kotchap, Sugawara, Welington, Aribo, Lallana, Archer, Onuachu
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments