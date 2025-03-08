Liverpool are back in action at Anfield as they host basement-dwellers Southampton in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Premier League (29) | Anfield

March 8, 2025 | 3pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Lewis Smith.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota

Southampton: Ramsdale; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Gronbaek, Ugochukwu; Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Bella-Kotchap, Sugawara, Welington, Aribo, Lallana, Archer, Onuachu

Liveblog

