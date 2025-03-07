Liverpool vs. Southampton: Team news, referee and likely lineups

Top-of-the-table Liverpool host bottom-of-the-table Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, with anything other than victory unthinkable for the Reds.

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Premier League (29) | Anfield

March 8, 2025 | 3pm (GMT)

Arne Slot‘s side somehow won 1-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, following a backs-to-the-wall performance.

It’s now time to focus on league commitments as Liverpool look to edge another step closer to title glory. This is the first of what Slot calls “three finals” in a week, each in a different competition.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the visit of struggling Southampton.

1. ‘Easiest’ game of the season so far?

On paper, Liverpool couldn’t ask for a nicer game this weekend.

Top faces bottom at Anfield and, following a run of gruelling away matches, a kind home game is exactly what is needed.

You can never take the Premier League for granted, though, and Slot will know that after two tight meetings previously. Nonetheless, this is a fantastic opportunity to go 16 points clear of Arsenal.

The Gunners head to Man United on Sunday, so for one day only, we’ll all be Red Devils supporters. Maybe.

2. A dismal season for Saints

Southampton have looked out of their depth in the Premier League all season long, and they are threatening to be the worst team in the competition’s history.

The south coast outfit have accumulated just nine points from 27 matches, meaning Derby’s all-time lowest tally of 11 is under threat!

Russell Martin was replaced by Ivan Juric as manager back in December but he has struggled just as much with Saints losing nine of their last 10 league matches.

Relegation is all but sealed and it’s now a case of playing for pride between now and the end of the campaign.

3. Who’s out for Liverpool?

Cody Gakpo was the most high-profile absentee against PSG on Wednesday and the Dutchman is still a doubt this weekend, with Slot confirming as much.

Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are all still absent for Liverpool, with none expected to return to the fold any time soon.

Of course, Liverpool will also be without their head coach on the touchline, with Slot seeing out the remainder of his two-match ban along with assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

John Heitinga will be the lead in the dugout.

4. Predicted Liverpool XI

Slot will have one eye on the second leg at home to PSG next Tuesday, so a few changes should be expected at Anfield.

With no Bradley or Gomez available, Trent Alexander-Arnold will have to go again at right-back, but Kostas Tsimikas has a good chance of replacing Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch has looked tired of late, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai‘s workload has been immense, so both Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will be pushing for starts.

Similarly, Darwin Nunez‘s positive cameo in midweek could aid his chances of leading the line against Saints.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

5. How will Saints lineup?

Southampton haven’t played since the 4-0 defeat away to Chelsea in the league on February 24, so they should be well-rested.

James Bree and Kyle Walker-Peters are doubts after picking up knocks against the Blues.

Former Liverpool man Adam Lallana has been passed fit, as has Jan Bednarek, but Ross Stewart, Juan Larios and Ryan Fraser are all out.

Lesley Ugochukwu is available again, having been ineligible against parent club Chelsea.

Predicted Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Manning; Fernandes, Ugochukwu, Smallbone, Sulemana; Onuachu.

6. Slot shoots down ‘lucky’ claim

Speaking on Friday, Slot produced a great response to claims that Liverpool have been lucky with injuries this season:

“I’ve said it before, Diogo Jota has been out for three or four months without a start, Alisson has been out for weeks or maybe months, Trent has been out, Conor Bradley [as well]. “Joe Gomez is out now for three months, so we also have our injuries. “You cannot go through a season without injuries, it is more the amount of injuries that you hopefully try to prevent. “It could be luck, but I hope that we do things in the right way that it is not only luck but it is also doing things in the right way.”

Take note, Arsenal fans.

7. Southampton’s record at Anfield

It’s fair to say that the odds are stacked against Southampton on Saturday, especially if their record at Anfield is anything to go by.

They haven’t won away to Liverpool in the league since Dejan Lovren secured a 1-0 victory back in September 2013 a year before he joined the Reds.

Saints also won 1-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg in January 2017, booking a place at Wembley.

Last season, Liverpool won 3-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round and they have prevailed in their last six league meetings at home.

8. Did you know?

Mohamed Salah was off the boil against PSG but other attackers need to step up for Liverpool.

In fact, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have scored only three times between them in 2025 to date, in a combined 26 appearances.

Just two assists have come their way in that time, too, while Nunez’s only two goals since December both came late at Brentford on January 18.

Gakpo has been a real miss, in that respect.

9. Lewis Smith in the middle

Lewis Smith has been confirmed as the referee at Anfield, as he oversees his first-ever Liverpool game in the league.

He took charge of the Reds’ 4-0 win at home to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup in January.

Only 30, Smith is the youngest referee in the Premier League this season.

Matt Donohue is on VAR duty.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Southampton is a Saturday 3pm (GMT) kickoff, meaning it can’t be shown live on UK television.

Fortunately, you will be able to follow the action on This Is Anfield‘s matchday live blog, with Harry McMullen keeping you company from 2.15pm.

Come on you Reds!