Trent Alexander-Arnold has rarely fronted the press after a Liverpool match this season but he made a notable exception after the 3-1 win over Southampton.

Liverpool’s vice-captain would typically be expected to talk to the media before and after matches, but there has been a notable exception this season amid the uncertainty over his future.

While he has largely avoided the cameras, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have readily taken the time to speak live on television or to the written media.

In January, it was reported that Alexander-Arnold’s absence came as a “respect to his boyhood club” while the contract process was ongoing, as the “topic has been off-limits.”

On Saturday, however, he did talk to Liverpool’s in-house media in an incredibly rare sighting that many will hope signals good news on his future.

That was not the topic of discussion with LFCTV, of course, but Alexander-Arnold did highlight the significance of the latest three points.

Starting with discussing Arne Slot‘s half-time reaction, the No. 66 said: “Probably the most we have seen him so far, I guess it’s a good thing he’s not been too animated so far, but I think rightfully so.

“It wasn’t good enough, deserved to be down, but came out second half with a point to prove and did that really early on.

“As a team and individuals, you’d like to be very good every single game but it’s not possible.

“You are going to have days like this where you don’t play well, you’re not proud of the performance.

“It’s a day you look back on it and think yeah we got the three points, that’s the most important thing.”

It makes a nice change to hear from Alexander-Arnold as his silence was only pushing one narrative and it was a stick to beat him with in any games he did not perform well in.

There is still uncertainty over his future, but he will have a significant role to play in Liverpool’s next two ‘finals’ before the international break has been ticked off.

Alexander-Arnold added: “Can’t downplay too much how important today’s win was, to go 16 clear at this stage of the season is huge and puts a lot of pressure on Arsenal.

“We’ve done our work in the league now until after the internationals, now we focus on the two other competitions.

“It’s a chance to get into the next phase of the Champions League after getting a good result on Wednesday and a cup final is always a pleasure to play in, it’s always an honour.”