Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been readily fronting the media this season, not of the live variety at least, and it has not gone unnoticed amid his ongoing contract uncertainty.

Liverpool’s vice-captain has been in the headlines more often than not this season but it has not been for anything he has said, rather his performances, contract or Real Madrid‘s pursuit.

With Virgil van Dijk readily taking time to speak to the press after games, whether on live broadcast or to the written media, his vice-captain has been notably absent from doing the same.

It could be seen as shirking a key responsibility, especially when results have not gone in Liverpool’s favour, but to many it won’t be a surprise considering his contract situation.

Alexander-Arnold has been interviewed by various broadcast outlets this season, but his contract is never brought up as “the topic has been off-limits,” in the words of the Athletic‘s James Pearce.

The 26-year-old has not spoken to the English written media since September, when he said: “I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. This one won’t be either.”

He has not wavered and Pearce explains that “for him, it’s about showing respect to his boyhood club while the process is ongoing.”

On the one hand, you can understand that viewpoint but on the other, we have seen Van Dijk navigate the constant contract questions with poise and a clear desire that he does want to stay at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold could certainly be doing the same even if he is under different scrutiny as one of Liverpool’s own, as all he is doing is offering the invitation to say ‘he doesn’t want to be here’.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future:
He'll stay
He'll leave

This industry does not allow for privacy and he must own the decision he makes least allow the season to continue to be marred by the sideshow that is the contract saga.

Alexander-Arnold nor his representatives can control what live interviews or the written press will ask in mixed zones after a match, but the current PR strategy is not quite working – as we saw post-Man United.