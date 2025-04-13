Arne Slot believes there are two West Ham players who “could easily have played with us” after watching Liverpool’s narrow 2-1 victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool eventually showed their class with an emphatic winner from Virgil van Dijk in the 89th minute against West Ham, but they were close to slipping up again.

Andy Robertson‘s late own goal looked to have handed the visitors a deserved point, cancelling out an early effort from Luis Diaz, but fortunately the captain stepped up.

As Slot spoke to reporters after the game, he held West Ham‘s performance up as an example of “what makes the Premier League so strong,” naming Lucas Paqueta and Muhammed Kudus as players who could play for his Liverpool side.

“They also have players and that’s what makes the Premier League so strong this season,” he explained.

“I think they’re 16th or 17th in the league but I can name you one or two players that could easily have played with us today as well in terms of quality.

“That is what the Premier League is about. And they used them more and more in the second half, these two quality players.

“And they have more, but I think Paqueta and Kudus were outstanding today, especially second half.”

While any links with Paqueta would almost certainly be a non-starter given his looming ban after an FA charge over betting offences, Slot’s mention of Kudus is particularly interesting.

The 24-year-old – used on Sunday as a drifting central striker but able to play in any role across the front line – has been touted with a move to Liverpool since he was at Ajax.

He has ties with Slot’s assistant and former Ajax head coach John Heitinga and will be available this summer, albeit with an £85 million release clause in his contract.

Whether Liverpool will move for Kudus is unknown at this stage but with doubts over the future of Darwin Nunez along with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa, he will likely be on their radar at the very least.