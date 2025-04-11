Liverpool hold “firm interest” in Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, reports one top source, with a meeting already held with the player’s representatives.

With the confirmation of Mohamed Salah‘s new contract on Friday there is a sense that Liverpool’s plans for the summer are now moving rapidly ahead.

Though Salah’s deal is set to be followed by the announcement of Virgil van Dijk committing until 2027, the Reds are still expected to move for a new centre-back.

According to The Athletic‘s very reliable David Ornstein, that comes with “firm interest” in Spain international defender Huijsen.

In an update on Thursday, Ornstein described previous reports as “accurate,” adding that Liverpool are one of “three leading contenders” along with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Newcastle and Tottenham are also interested and those five clubs “have all held meetings or conversations with Huijsen’s camp in the past week.”

Any move for the 19-year-old – considered one of the best young centre-backs in world football and already a standout in the Premier League – would be made smoother by a £50 million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth.

Interestingly, Ornstein notes this in particular as something “we’ve seen Liverpool capitalise on in the past.”

Liverpool signed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai two years ago after learning of release clauses in their contracts at Brighton and RB Leipzig, while Ibrahima Konate was also brought in from Leipzig by the same method in 2021.

It is worth noting, too, that while Real Madrid “do like” Huijsen, Ornstein explains that “it looks most probable he will join another Premier League club.”

“I think there’s a desire on the part of Bournemouth and the player to have this situation decided as soon as possible,” the journalist adds.

It is unclear whether any move for Huijsen would be in addition to the centre-backs already in Arne Slot‘s squad or as a potential replacement.

Huijsen interest linked to Konate contract talks?

Newcastle are known to hold an interest in Jarell Quansah and almost completed a deal for Joe Gomez last summer, while Konate will enter the final year of his contract in July.

Talks are ongoing with Konate’s representatives but with the Frenchman seeking parity with some of Liverpool’s top earners on around £200,000 per week it seems there is some distance to go until an agreement is reached.

As Ornstein writes: “Maybe their consideration is influenced by the lack of developments so far on Konate’s contract situation, and you imagine Huijsen would have a good chance of starting alongside Van Dijk if he was signed.”

However, Huijsen is a natural left-sided defender and though that would not restrict him from partnering Van Dijk, it would indicate he could instead be viewed as a long-term successor.