Liverpool have won the 2024/25 Premier League and despite claims Federico Chiesa could miss out on a medal, every player involved will be given one.

It has undoubtedly been a difficult season for Chiesa, not only due to persistent fitness issues but also finding himself out of Arne Slot‘s plans when available.

The Italian was Liverpool’s only signing of the summer but, as it stands, has played only 12 times, starting three games, and has only managed four appearances in the Premier League.

That has led to ongoing claims that Chiesa could not be given a winner’s medal after the Reds secured the Premier League title with a 5-1 win over Tottenham.

This has been suggested due to the false belief that only players with five or more appearances in a league season are awarded medals.

However that is not the case and Chiesa will receive a winner’s medal when Liverpool are officially crowned champions after their clash with Crystal Palace on May 25.

Why Chiesa WILL get a medal

Firstly, there is every chance Chiesa makes an appearance in the remaining four games of the campaign – particularly with the title wrapped up with time to spare.

But more importantly, there is no chance Liverpool will deny their No. 14 a medal even if he does not reach that number, with title-winners awarded 40 medals for players, staff and officials.

Only 21 Liverpool players have made five or more appearances in this season’s Premier League, while the most prominent members of staff will also be given medals.

That includes Arne Slot, Sipke Hulshoff, John Heitinga, Aaron Briggs and Fabian Otte, who all man the dugout on matchdays.

Further staff who are likely to be given medals are the likes of Ruben Peeters and Claudio Taffarel, who play a key role in training and wider preparations.

Factoring in those players and staff, that would still leave 12 medals spare, with Chiesa almost certain to be given one of those along with third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Chiesa, Jaros and Jayden Danns are the only other players to have featured for Liverpool in the Premier League this season while falling below that five-game threshold.

It has been pointed out in some quarters that Harvey Elliott did not receive a Premier League medal in 2019/20, having only made two appearances along with nine games as an unused substitute.

But Elliott was later given one of Liverpool’s remaining allocation of medals, with goalkeeper Andy Lonergan – who only made the bench twice and did not play at all in any competition – also among those to receive one.

Clubs are also able to commission further medals outside of the 40 awarded by the Premier League if they see fit.

* A version of this article was first published on February 28