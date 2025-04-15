➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 12, 2025: The 97 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster remembered on the shirt of Liverpool players ahead of the 36th anniversary seen in the dressing room ahead of the FA Women’s FA Cup Semi-Final match between Chelsea FC Women and Liverpool FC Women at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Hillsborough: Clubs put rivalries aside with tributes on 36th anniversary

With Liverpool marking the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Tuesday, clubs across the Premier League and beyond paid tribute to the 97.

The events at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989 caused the unlawful deaths of 97 supporters and an immeasurable impact on countless others.

Tuesday brought the 36th anniversary of the tragedy that unfolded in Sheffield, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk were among those to lay wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield, joined by the coaches and captains of Liverpool’s women’s, U21s and U18s teams.

A period of silence was observed ahead of first-team training at the AXA Training Centre later in the day.

And clubs in the Premier League and beyond showed their support for the Hillsborough families and survivors while honouring the 97.

That saw many of Liverpool’s rivals, including Everton, Man United, Arsenal and Man City, all post tributes on X:

So too did Nottingham Forest, who remembered those involved in a tragedy that caused the stoppage of their semi-final:

West Ham were Liverpool’s opponents at the weekend and followed up the laying of a wreath at the Hillsborough Memorial on Sunday with further words of support:

And the gestures were echoed outside of the Premier League, with Sheffield Wednesday among those to pay their respects to those lost and still affected:

Our thoughts today are with all those affected by the tragedy.

In memory of the 97 supporters who went to watch their beloved Reds but never returned. May they rest in peace and never be forgotten.

John Anderson, 62
Colin Ashcroft, 19
James Aspinall, 18
Kester Ball, 16
Gerard Baron, 67
Simon Bell, 17
Barry Bennett, 26
David Benson, 22
David Birtle, 22
Tony Bland, 22
Paul Brady, 21
Andrew Brookes, 26
Carl Brown, 18
David Brown, 25
Henry Burke, 47
Peter Burkett, 24
Paul Carlile, 19
Raymond Chapman, 50
Gary Church, 19
Joseph Clark, 29
Paul Clark, 18
Gary Collins, 22
Stephen Copoc, 20
Tracey Cox, 23
James Delaney, 19
Andrew Devine, 55
Christopher Devonside, 18
Christopher Edwards, 29
Vincent Fitzsimons, 34
Thomas Fox, 21
Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10
Barry Glover, 27
Ian Glover, 20
Derrick Godwin, 24
Roy Hamilton, 33
Philip Hammond, 14
Eric Hankin, 33
Gary Harrison, 27
Stephen Harrison, 31
Peter Harrison, 15
David Hawley, 39
James Hennessy, 29
Paul Hewitson, 26
Carl Hewitt, 17
Nicholas Hewitt, 16
Sarah Hicks, 19
Victoria Hicks, 15
Gordon Horn, 20
Arthur Horrocks, 41
Thomas Howard, 39
Thomas Howard Jr, 14
Eric Hughes, 42
Alan Johnston, 29
Christine Jones, 27
Gary Jones, 18
Richard Jones, 25
Nicholas Joynes, 27
Anthony Kelly, 29
Michael Kelly, 38
Carl Lewis, 18
David Mather, 19
Brian Mathews, 38
Francis McAllister, 27
John McBrien, 18
Marion McCabe, 21
Joseph McCarthy, 21
Peter McDonnell, 21
Alan McGlone, 28
Keith McGrath, 17
Paul Murray, 14
Lee Nicol, 14
Stephen O’Neill, 17
Jonathon Owens, 18
Williams Pemberton, 23
Carl Rimmer, 21
David Rimmer, 38
Graham Roberts, 24
Steven Robinson, 17
Henry Rogers, 17
Colin Sefton, 23
Inger Shah, 38
Paul Smith, 26
Adam Spearritt, 14
Philip Steele, 15
David Thomas, 23
Patrik Thompson, 35
Peter Thompson, 30
Stuart Thompson, 17
Peter Tootle, 21
Christopher Traynor, 26
Martin Traynor, 16
Kevin Tyrrell, 15
Colin Wafer, 19
Ian Whelan, 19
Martin Wild, 29
Kevin Williams, 15
Graham Wright, 17

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 14, 2024: The Hillsborough Memorial, an eternal flame with the names of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster etched into marble, seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025