With Liverpool marking the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Tuesday, clubs across the Premier League and beyond paid tribute to the 97.

The events at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989 caused the unlawful deaths of 97 supporters and an immeasurable impact on countless others.

Tuesday brought the 36th anniversary of the tragedy that unfolded in Sheffield, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk were among those to lay wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield, joined by the coaches and captains of Liverpool’s women’s, U21s and U18s teams.

A period of silence was observed ahead of first-team training at the AXA Training Centre later in the day.

And clubs in the Premier League and beyond showed their support for the Hillsborough families and survivors while honouring the 97.

That saw many of Liverpool’s rivals, including Everton, Man United, Arsenal and Man City, all post tributes on X:

Today marks the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster — a tragic day for football and our city. We will always remember the 97. ??? pic.twitter.com/3lWT4vR3zn — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2025

Today, we remember the 97 men, women and children who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the tragedy. They will never be forgotten. https://t.co/l4Otf53tVE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 15, 2025

Today, we remember those who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough 36 years ago.??Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected ? https://t.co/cTSWOc2GRQ — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2025

So too did Nottingham Forest, who remembered those involved in a tragedy that caused the stoppage of their semi-final:

Today we remember those who tragically lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster 36 years ago. The thoughts of everyone at Nottingham Forest are with all those who have been affected. ?? pic.twitter.com/ZiTemFOONj — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 15, 2025

Never forgotten. Our thoughts remain with the 97, and all those affected by the Hillsborough disaster ?? https://t.co/9Ap2lY5OiR — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 15, 2025

Our thoughts are with @LFC and all those who lost loved ones in the Hillsborough Stadium disaster on 15 April 1989 ? https://t.co/3Px4eN7f9l — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2025

West Ham were Liverpool’s opponents at the weekend and followed up the laying of a wreath at the Hillsborough Memorial on Sunday with further words of support:

Today, on the anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy, we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives. Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/KQjRdVr5Hc — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 15, 2025

West Ham United remember the 97 Liverpool fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough on 15 April 1989. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the families, friends and all those affected by the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/IVlITSVWLq — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 13, 2025

And the gestures were echoed outside of the Premier League, with Sheffield Wednesday among those to pay their respects to those lost and still affected:

Today is the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. The Owls will host our annual memorial service this afternoon to remember the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives ?? — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 15, 2025

Today, on the anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy, we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives. The thoughts of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with all those who have been affected. ? YNWA. https://t.co/7DHFLsN0SE — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 15, 2025

Today, we remember the 97 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 36 years ago. ?? #AbsentFriends pic.twitter.com/sonOeTJoMb — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2025

Today, our thoughts are with the whole @LFC family and the 97 fans who tragically lost their lives following the events at Hillsborough 36 years ago ?? ???'?? ????? ???? ????? ??? pic.twitter.com/0RxnrwzOAH — Gladbach (@borussia_en) April 15, 2025

? Today, on the 36th anniversary, our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough and the 97 fans who will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/DPi9NGnIY4 — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) April 15, 2025

Our thoughts today are with our friends at @LFC on the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy. You’ll Never Walk Alone. — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 15, 2025

Our thoughts today are with all those affected by the tragedy.

In memory of the 97 supporters who went to watch their beloved Reds but never returned. May they rest in peace and never be forgotten.

John Anderson, 62

Colin Ashcroft, 19

James Aspinall, 18

Kester Ball, 16

Gerard Baron, 67

Simon Bell, 17

Barry Bennett, 26

David Benson, 22

David Birtle, 22

Tony Bland, 22

Paul Brady, 21

Andrew Brookes, 26

Carl Brown, 18

David Brown, 25

Henry Burke, 47

Peter Burkett, 24

Paul Carlile, 19

Raymond Chapman, 50

Gary Church, 19

Joseph Clark, 29

Paul Clark, 18

Gary Collins, 22

Stephen Copoc, 20

Tracey Cox, 23

James Delaney, 19

Andrew Devine, 55

Christopher Devonside, 18

Christopher Edwards, 29

Vincent Fitzsimons, 34

Thomas Fox, 21

Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10

Barry Glover, 27

Ian Glover, 20

Derrick Godwin, 24

Roy Hamilton, 33

Philip Hammond, 14

Eric Hankin, 33

Gary Harrison, 27

Stephen Harrison, 31

Peter Harrison, 15

David Hawley, 39

James Hennessy, 29

Paul Hewitson, 26

Carl Hewitt, 17

Nicholas Hewitt, 16

Sarah Hicks, 19

Victoria Hicks, 15

Gordon Horn, 20

Arthur Horrocks, 41

Thomas Howard, 39

Thomas Howard Jr, 14

Eric Hughes, 42

Alan Johnston, 29

Christine Jones, 27

Gary Jones, 18

Richard Jones, 25

Nicholas Joynes, 27

Anthony Kelly, 29

Michael Kelly, 38

Carl Lewis, 18

David Mather, 19

Brian Mathews, 38

Francis McAllister, 27

John McBrien, 18

Marion McCabe, 21

Joseph McCarthy, 21

Peter McDonnell, 21

Alan McGlone, 28

Keith McGrath, 17

Paul Murray, 14

Lee Nicol, 14

Stephen O’Neill, 17

Jonathon Owens, 18

Williams Pemberton, 23

Carl Rimmer, 21

David Rimmer, 38

Graham Roberts, 24

Steven Robinson, 17

Henry Rogers, 17

Colin Sefton, 23

Inger Shah, 38

Paul Smith, 26

Adam Spearritt, 14

Philip Steele, 15

David Thomas, 23

Patrik Thompson, 35

Peter Thompson, 30

Stuart Thompson, 17

Peter Tootle, 21

Christopher Traynor, 26

Martin Traynor, 16

Kevin Tyrrell, 15

Colin Wafer, 19

Ian Whelan, 19

Martin Wild, 29

Kevin Williams, 15

Graham Wright, 17