Leicester are weeks away from relegation from the Premier League and, after losing 3-0 to Newcastle, have set a worst-ever record ahead of hosting Liverpool.

The maximum number of points Leicester can pick up this season is now 38, but even if they won all of their remaining seven fixtures they are almost certain to be relegated.

In reality their relegation will more likely be confirmed in the next fortnight and it could be Liverpool who deliver the killing blow.

Monday night saw Ruud van Nistelrooy oversee his 16th defeat in 20 games in charge of the Foxes, having been appointed mid-season after the decision to sack Steve Cooper.

And with their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, Leicester became the first side to ever lose eight consecutive matches in the Premier League without scoring a single goal.

They are the first to do so in the history of the English top flight since Sunderland in 1976/77, which sums up their plight under Van Nistelrooy.

Leicester‘s last league goal came in their 2-1 win over Tottenham on January 26 and their last at home was in a 2-2 comeback draw with Brighton on December 8.

That means the Foxes have not scored a league goal at the King Power in four months, with their only home goals in that time coming in a 6-2 victory over QPR in the FA Cup third round.

Liverpool are their next opponents at home – hosting Arne Slot‘s side on April 20 – and if they go into that match having lost to Brighton this weekend they would be relegated with defeat to the champions-elect.

Their record certainly favours the Reds, who prior to Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham had not lost an away game in this season’s Premier League.

Slot’s side have scored more away goals than any other side in the league (40) and have picked up by far the most points per game on the road – 2.19, with Arsenal second with 1.75.

Leicester have scored the league’s joint-fewest goals at home (11), tied with relegated Southampton, with only the Saints (0.33) and Ipswich (0.44) averaging fewer points per home game than their 0.56.

Liverpool were 3-1 winners in their last meeting with Leicester at Anfield on Boxing Day, with goals from Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah cancelling out an early strike from Jordan Ayew.