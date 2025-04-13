Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Player Ratings

Liverpool stuttered and struggled to put West Ham away but they did just enough to move within six points of the Premier League title with a 2-1 victory.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

Premier League (32) | Anfield

April 13, 2025

Goals: Diaz 18′, Van Dijk 89′; Robertson OG 86′

Alisson – 10 (out of 10) (Man of the Match)

After missing the last two games with concussion, Alisson showed no signs of lacking match sharpness and perhaps underlined why his presence at Fulham may have made the difference.

A strong fingertip save pushed Kudus’s shot onto the crossbar before a brilliant reaction save with his foot from close range – it was offside, but he was not to know.

Jarrod Bowen got a close-up of how big Alisson can make himself to deny a clear goalscoring shot – the big beautiful Brazilian saving us again and again, not that he should have to.

A performance that deserves a 10/10.

Conor Bradley – 7

A right-back at right-back, we love to see it.

Bradley, starting for the first time since the Goodison derby, made strong runs from the back to help eliminate the issue of Mohamed Salah‘s isolation on the right wing.

With the game often dropping in tempo, he did at least offer an injection of pace while equally strong in stopping the Hammers in their tracks – he definitely let them know about it.

Understandably withdrawn as he continues to be managed on return from injury, doesn’t mean we have to be pleased about it.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Can we talk about that raking ball to Salah that set up the opener? Exquisite.

It was his highlight of the match. Defensively, he was OK, nothing less nothing more. Made timely blocks and interventions but also dragged out of position.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

When you score a goal to make up for a diabolical error, all is forgiven! What a header it was and what a relief, for him and us!

It was a different challenge to recent forwards who have given him a rare test, with Bowen asking more of his pace and awareness rather than seeking a physical battle.

When the ball was in the air, the captain was immovable and he had the better of his counterpart in the first half before Liverpool started to invite pressure and balls behind their defensive line.

That is when a few errors creeped in, and the huge one was disastrous. A terrible mix-up which have been popping up in his game lately.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

It is indicative of Tsimikas’ standing in the side that this was his third start since February and his first taste of action after four games left unused on the bench.

Not to mention being replaced by Andy Robertson with 30 minutes still to play.

There were no calamities but it highlighted again why Liverpool need to invest in the position this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Considering the lethargic displays we have seen from his recently, he showed he had a little more energy after a week between games, but his inaccuracy at times did not help us build up any steam.

Improved from Fulham but still not the player we saw earlier in the season.

Curtis Jones – 6

Back in midfield after deputising at right-back for the last two games and he was often the root cause for the Reds losing momentum, caught between being on the front foot or playing it safe.

He was certainly not the only one, and he can at least attest to delivering the ball safely when in possession, completing 43 of his 46 passes (93 percent).

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

What often strikes you when watching the Argentine is his intelligence and awareness, so often making the right runs at the most opportune moment and was very unlucky not to be on the scoresheet.

Consistently one of our best performers despite so much being asked of him every week. We really would take a team of Mac Allisters!

And there is something about Mac Allister that just attracts crunching challenges but, thankfully, he always bounces back up.

Mohamed Salah – 8

A man we were all itching to see after he officially signed a new contract, and he clearly savoured the occasion as fans showed him the love.

One sumptuous first touch after another left us in awe and West Ham‘s 19-year-old Oliver Scarles all twisted up – he’ll be unlikely to want a rematch any time soon.

Salah’s pass with the outside of his boot to the feet of Diaz was inch-perfect, taking his league contributions to a record-breaking 45 (27 goals, 18 assists).

Was incredibly quiet in the second half as Liverpool went through the motions and understandably not happy to come off late!

Luis Diaz – 8

If Diaz is making a point to not be rotated out of the side for Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota, he’s doing a good job.

Energetic, lively and willing to track back, Diaz was again the one looking to take the game on, traits we have been desperate to see for some time and it was his goal that proved the difference.

Finished his day as the No. 9 in hint to what we could see next time out from the start.

Diogo Jota – 5

One thing you know with the Portuguese is that he can score the big goals, we need only look back to Everton‘s visit, but if he is not doing that he is incredibly ineffective.

Yes, he found pockets of space between West Ham‘s defence and midfield but he was easily outmuscled and quickly shut down – he is not the player we once knew, injuries do take their toll.

He surely could not have been surprised that it was he who was hooked at the hour mark. He finished his afternoon with just 16 touches.

Overall Team Performance – 7

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo (on for Jota, 59′) – 6 – Came on during Liverpool’s big wobble and could not offer a reprieve when it mattered.

Andy Robertson (on for Tsimikas, 60′) – 5 – A cameo to forget, firstly with a poor choice to try set up the offside trap, before he and Van Dijk tackled each other for the equaliser.

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Jones, 68′) – 6 – His work rate off the ball cannot be questioned but did not make a telling contribution to stop West Ham‘s momentum.

Jarell Quansah (on for Bradley, 68′) – 6 – He is not a right-back. We repeat, he is not a right-back. Did well to create chances at the end, but let’s keep him at centre-back.

Wataru Endo (on for Salah, 84′) – N/A – When he comes on we always win, right? Job done.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Elliott, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 6

What we are left feeling is sweet, sweet relief.

Arne Slot is seeing his side limp to the title not strut their way there, much to our discomfort and displeasure.

We can at least be comforted by the fact we need only six more points to be crowned champions, but what we saw at Anfield is what we want to see less of moving forward.

It was slow, stagnant and invited West Ham to attack when anxiety started to rear its head, and we are not sure Slot’s choice of substitutes helped matters.

He will be extremely thankful for Alisson, as we all are, and that the holy grail is within reach. Six more points, Reds. Six more points.