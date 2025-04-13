Mohamed Salah marked his new Liverpool contract with an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham, beating a record shared by Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland.
Salah signed his new contract on Thursday with a surprise announcement on Friday – and two days later he was up against an inexperienced left-back at Anfield.
His battle with 19-year-old Oliver Scarles marked the first half of Liverpool’s clash with West Ham and, having had the beating of the youngster on a number of occasions, he exploited the space to tee up his side’s first goal.
It was a stellar assist from the Egyptian, playing the ball with the outside of his boot across the box for Luis Diaz to tap in.
And it made it 45 goal involvements for the season so far, beating a Henry and Haaland’s record of 44 in a single 38-game Premier League campaign.
Salah now has 27 goals and 18 assists in 32 league appearances in 2024/25, with six still left to play as Liverpool move to within six points of the title.
His record of 18 assists is the fourth-most of any player in a Premier League season, behind only Henry (20, 2002/03), Kevin De Bruyne (20, 2019/20) and Mesut Ozil (19, 2015/16).
That means if Salah assists three more goals in his final six games he will set another new record for the English top flight.
In all competitions this season, the 32-year-old has 32 goals and 23 assists in 46 games.
No other player across Europe’s top five leagues has more than 50 goal involvements in all club competitions this season, while only one player worldwide has more than Salah’s 55 – Tomoyuki Doi of Singapore side Geyland (58).
‘Salah leads but others must follow’
Danny Gallagher (@danny7gallagher)
During the opening stages Jamie Carragher lauded Mo Salah on commentary, saying the Egyptian was playing “like he’s in training, trying things”, and he was right.
Salah took to the game like a man who was not only buoyed by his new eye-watering contract, but also keen to prove he absolutely deserves it.
It’s a characteristic that underpins Salah. He always wants to be the best, wants to prove he can do more than his marker, wants to blot the final bit of ink on the page that concludes another Liverpool win.
Here he was lively and threatening, with his movement and incisive through-ball to Luis Diaz just majestic. Liverpool have played a blinder in getting Salah nailed down to new terms, while also ensuring a hefty portion of his new contract is incentive-based. There is no doubting that the Reds will be coughing up insane money… because Salah will be hitting those incentives.
The issue Liverpool now face however is getting the team to fire even as Salah falters. In the second half the Egyptian, like his team-mates, went off the boil. Legs are heavy at this point in the long season, but others have to step up to the plate.
Sadio Mane did it so well and eased the burden on Liverpool’s No.11, and now it’s time for others to follow this lead.
