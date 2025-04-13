Mohamed Salah marked his new Liverpool contract with an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 win over West Ham, beating a record shared by Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland.

Salah signed his new contract on Thursday with a surprise announcement on Friday – and two days later he was up against an inexperienced left-back at Anfield.

His battle with 19-year-old Oliver Scarles marked the first half of Liverpool’s clash with West Ham and, having had the beating of the youngster on a number of occasions, he exploited the space to tee up his side’s first goal.

It was a stellar assist from the Egyptian, playing the ball with the outside of his boot across the box for Luis Diaz to tap in.

And it made it 45 goal involvements for the season so far, beating a Henry and Haaland’s record of 44 in a single 38-game Premier League campaign.

Salah now has 27 goals and 18 assists in 32 league appearances in 2024/25, with six still left to play as Liverpool move to within six points of the title.

His record of 18 assists is the fourth-most of any player in a Premier League season, behind only Henry (20, 2002/03), Kevin De Bruyne (20, 2019/20) and Mesut Ozil (19, 2015/16).

That means if Salah assists three more goals in his final six games he will set another new record for the English top flight.

In all competitions this season, the 32-year-old has 32 goals and 23 assists in 46 games.

No other player across Europe’s top five leagues has more than 50 goal involvements in all club competitions this season, while only one player worldwide has more than Salah’s 55 – Tomoyuki Doi of Singapore side Geyland (58).