Liverpool survived a late comeback from West Ham to steal a 2-1 victory, with Virgil van Dijk the late hero as the Reds moved to within six points of the title.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

Premier League (32) | Anfield

April 13, 2025

Goals

Diaz 18′ (Assist: Salah)

Robertson OG 86′

Van Dijk 89′ (Assist: Mac Allister)

Team News

Arne Slot made four changes to the side that started the 3-2 loss at Fulham, including Alisson‘s return in place of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Luis Diaz all came in as Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo were rotated out.

There was no place on the bench for Darwin Nunez, with no indication the Uruguayan had suffered an injury.

First half

On the back of the boost of Mohamed Salah‘s new contract days prior, the early stages of Liverpool’s first game since were marked by his almost unfair battle with 19-year-old left-back Oliver Scarles.

Having already got the better of Scarles on a number of occasions, Salah was released down the right by a fine ball from Ibrahima Konate, before pulling off another perfect trivela assist for Diaz to tap in and make it 1-0.

West Ham were not without their threats, though, and Mohammed Kudus’ cheeky lob forced Alisson into a desperate save to tip a certain goal onto the crossbar.

The same patterns of play were repeated throughout the half: West Ham attempting fruitless long balls and Liverpool targeting their visitors’ weak left side, often tripling up on the unfortunate Scarles.

But the half-time whistle blew with the two sides separated by a single goal, West Ham centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos heading the final chance of the half over the bar from a corner.

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

Second half

The second half began with Alexis Mac Allister thudding the crossbar with a free-kick, and in an otherwise flat atmosphere, the noise briefly picked up with a rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’.

Graham Potter eventually made the necessary change of withdrawing Scarles just before the hour mark, while Slot sent on Robertson for Tsimikas and Gakpo for Diogo Jota, after another awkward showing from the Portuguese striker.

Liverpool were dealt scares through chances for Carlos Soler – blazed over – and Jarrod Bowen – suffocated by Alisson – having emerged with much less momentum after the break.

Alisson was called upon again to deny Kudus’ effort trickling in at the far post, with West Ham pushing closer and closer to a deserved equaliser.

It eventually came through a Robertson own goal, the left-back furious with Van Dijk after he got in his way and the Scot was forced to skew a clearance beyond Alisson for 1-1.

By then Slot had withdrawn Salah for Wataru Endo, but ahead of his own contract announcement the captain atoned for his mistake minutes previous.

Mac Allister delivered the corner and Van Dijk nodded in to make it just six more points to clinch the title – charging towards the Kop and kissing the badge in celebration.

TIA Man of the Match: Alisson

Referee: Andy Madley

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Quansah 68′), Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas (Robertson 60′); Gravenberch, Jones (Szoboszlai 68′), Mac Allister; Salah (Endo 84′), Diaz, Jota (Gakpo 60′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Elliott, Chiesa

West Ham: Areola; Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo (Guilherme 78′); Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soler (Fullkrug 78′), Scarles (Coufal 57′); Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus

Subs not used: Fabianski, Emerson, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Soucek, Ferguson

Next match: Leicester (A) – Premier League – Sunday, April 20, 4.30pm (BST)