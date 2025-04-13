Liverpool weren’t convincing in their 2-1 win at home to West Ham on Sunday, but Alisson bailed them out yet again as Virgil van Dijk emphatically made up for his error.

The Reds are limping over the line in the Premier League title race more than sprinting over it, that’s for sure!

An 89th-minute Van Dijk winner was needed after the Dutchman’s cock-up with Andy Robertson saw the latter score a late own goal that looked destined to see points dropped.

Only two wins are needed to secure the title for Liverpool now, meaning it looks most likely to come at home to Tottenham in a fortnight.

But Arne Slot‘s side have Alisson to thank for that after his four crucial saves on return from his concussion absence.

These Reds fans reacted to the win, and Alisson and Van Dijk’s brilliant goal, on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments section.

Alisson my Man of the Match. If Kelleher was in goal with all these West Ham chances I think we'dve lost like vs Fulham. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 13, 2025

No slight whatsoever on Caoimhin Kelleher but Alisson in goal makes *such* a difference for Liverpool. West Ham have come close several times but he has basically said "sorry lads not today". Strikers definitely get in their own head when 1v1 with him, too, such is his aura. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) April 13, 2025

Very thankful for Alisson Becker. Just so, so good in the 1 vs 1 situations. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 13, 2025

Relief. Not joy just relief.

We’re sleepwalking to the title. Worse problems than that but expect more swagger & gusto than we’ve shown. It’s all slow & predictable – that’s not tiredness. Thank fuck for Alisson Becker — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 13, 2025

A pretty poor second half from Liverpool and they couldn't have complained if West Ham had taken a point as a result. But when you've got a colossus of a captain like Virgil van Dijk then they can deliver huge moments when you need them, and that's what today was all about. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) April 13, 2025

“Alisson Becker. Simply incredible.” – Traveljack in the This is Anfield comments

“The title is now pending. Ali MOTM…get those champagne bottles ready” – Nik Reece on Facebook

Alisson might be the greatest goalkeeper ever… — Vision? (@Lfc__Vision) April 13, 2025

This aged us all today, played so poor 2nd half but found a way to win because of 2 best players in team. Alisson Becker my man of the match, without his 4 saves, no chance. Just a few more wins to wrap up the title. There will be a lot of convo ahead for squad improvement — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 13, 2025

Liverpool have won all 14 games at Anfield that Virgil van Dijk has scored in. It's now the all-time most games any player has scored at Anfield while winning 100% in the club's history, overtaking Alec Lindsay's 13. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) April 13, 2025

“A very unconvincing win but at this stage we’ll take it and march on towards that No.20” – Kwanele Mfecane on Facebook

Sometimes it's probably better for the team to have some pressure on them to perfor, just finding it hard to get rhythm and stay focused but got the job done, that's all we need to do now tbh, 2 more wins from a historical title. — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 13, 2025

Unbelievable feeling when that winner went in. Relief, joy, pure euphoria. 6 more points, Reds, and we get to celebrate the holy grail with the lads at long last! Come on you mighty Reds — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) April 13, 2025

People wanted the big, exhilarating moment where it felt like they really won it. Well, that was it. An incredible thing to experience. pic.twitter.com/jShEyrhXQq — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) April 13, 2025

This was another strange afternoon at Anfield, with the crowd muted and Liverpool’s performance lacking a spark.

Ultimately, this was another huge three points, though, with the title so close that Arne Slot and his players can taste it.

When you have colossal figures like Alisson and Van Dijk around, anything feels possible!