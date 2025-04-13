➔ SUPPORT US
Alisson bails out “sleepwalking” Liverpool with fans “very thankful”

Liverpool weren’t convincing in their 2-1 win at home to West Ham on Sunday, but Alisson bailed them out yet again as Virgil van Dijk emphatically made up for his error.

The Reds are limping over the line in the Premier League title race more than sprinting over it, that’s for sure!

An 89th-minute Van Dijk winner was needed after the Dutchman’s cock-up with Andy Robertson saw the latter score a late own goal that looked destined to see points dropped.

Only two wins are needed to secure the title for Liverpool now, meaning it looks most likely to come at home to Tottenham in a fortnight.

But Arne Slot‘s side have Alisson to thank for that after his four crucial saves on return from his concussion absence.

These Reds fans reacted to the win, and Alisson and Van Dijk’s brilliant goal, on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments section.

Alisson Becker. Simply incredible.”

Traveljack in the This is Anfield comments

“The title is now pending. Ali MOTM…get those champagne bottles ready”

Nik Reece on Facebook

“A very unconvincing win but at this stage we’ll take it and march on towards that No.20”

Kwanele Mfecane on Facebook

This was another strange afternoon at Anfield, with the crowd muted and Liverpool’s performance lacking a spark.

Ultimately, this was another huge three points, though, with the title so close that Arne Slot and his players can taste it.

When you have colossal figures like Alisson and Van Dijk around, anything feels possible!

