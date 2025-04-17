Liverpool are expected to loan out goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros next season, having reportedly tied him down to a new long-term contract.

The 23-year-old made his Reds debut earlier this season, being thrown on away to Crystal Palace after an injury to Alisson, helping his side preserve their 1-0 lead.

Question marks have surrounded Jaros’ future of late, but InFotbal have claimed that he has agreed a new “multi-year” deal at Anfield.

The Pole has been rewarded for his efforts at the AXA Training Centre, with the report stating that “his commitment and performance” in training are “appreciated by club management.”

It is now expected that Jaros will be loaned out to a team in one of Europe’s top five leagues for the 2025/26 season, in order to aid his development.

He “does not have to think about” a permanent move away from Liverpool, with the club seeing him as an important figure.

Jaros has already enjoyed four previous loan spells, including making 21 appearances for Sturm Graz last year, and another temporary switch makes sense.

Another sign that Kelleher is leaving?

Jaros’ contract extension does seemingly further pave the way for Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Irishman already knows that Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to arrive from Valencia at the end of the season, and Jaros staying only adds to the competition.

Plenty of interest in Kelleher has emerged, with Bournemouth mentioned as potential Premier League suitors, and he spoke last year about his need for regular minutes.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” Kelleher said.

“That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play.

“I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.”

At 26, Kelleher needs to be playing every week, and he will know that will never happen at Liverpool as long as Alisson is fit, and with Mamardashvili coming in.

He is too good to be warming the substitutes’ bench and it feels like the right time for him to leave, allowing him to thrive as a key man elsewhere.