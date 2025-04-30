While Liverpool prepare for the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, coach Claudio Taffarel has made no secret of his expectations for Alisson.

Mamardashvili’s £29 million move from Valencia to Liverpool was agreed last summer but the Georgian has spent the season back in LaLiga.

There he has remained No. 1, so far starting 29 games in an up-and-down season for Valencia, who have only been steered away from relegation since Carlos Corberan’s appointment in December.

Ahead of his delayed arrival on Merseyside there have been concerns that Liverpool are planning to move Alisson on at the end of the season.

But speaking to ESPN Brasil, goalkeeping coach Taffarel – brought to the club upon Alisson‘s recommendation and working closely with his compatriot since – explained his belief that the Brazilian will remain first choice.

“The club made that decision [to sign Mamardashvili], I think a year ago, a year and a bit ago,” he said.

“This purchase of this young player, maybe a little for the future. But Alisson is a guy who is at a very high level.

“And even at his age, with his experience, with his desire, it will be very difficult for someone to come here and replace him, right?”

Despite Mamardashvili’s outstanding potential, there should in no way be plans to demote Alisson from the No. 1 spot this season – and though Taffarel is not the decision-maker, there is no indication Arne Slot intends to either.

“He wants to continue living this story,” Taffarel said of Alisson.

“I saw that this wave of Saudi Arabia came with great opportunities, very high offers, but he always says: ‘Wow, I want to continue this story, because I owe a lot to them here, and I want to continue this life here’.”

The expectation is that Alisson will stay as No. 1 with Mamardashvili instead replacing Caoimhin Kelleher, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer and has made it clear he wants to be a regular starter.

A long-term succession can then be overseen with Mamardashvili potentially taking over at the end of next season, when Alisson‘s own deal runs out, or in 2027 if Liverpool trigger a one-year extension.

Vitezslav Jaros is also set to remain with the club, with a new contract due to be announced before a possible loan switch to Ligue 1 or LaLiga.