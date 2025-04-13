Liverpool are back at Anfield with West Ham the visitors, and Arne Slot has named Alisson in his starting lineup as one of four changes.

After news of Mo Salah‘s new contract and the opportunity to move within six points of the title after Arsenal dropped more points, Anfield will be rocking this afternoon.

The feel-good factor has been restored and the return of Alisson after missing two games with concussion is another timely boost for the Reds.

The Brazilian sits behind Conor Bradley, who makes his first start since the Goodison derby, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas is preferred over Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch continues with hopefully renewed energy after a week between games, and he is joined by Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

Luis Diaz returns from the start alongside Diogo Jota and man of the moment, Salah.

As for options from the bench, Slot can turn to the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo – Darwin Nunez, however, is not in the matchday squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo

West Ham: Areola; Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Scarles; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus

Substitutes: Fabianski, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Emerson, Ferguson

How to follow the match live with TIA!

Liverpool vs. West Ham is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for those in the UK, which you can watch here.

Coverage starts at 1pm (BST) ahead of the 2pm kickoff.

If you want a more biased take on proceedings, which we know Sky don’t offer, then our liveblog is the perfect option. Harry McMullen will be keeping you entertained from 1.15pm.