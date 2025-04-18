Liverpool’s final away game of the Premier League season has been rescheduled to a ridiculous time for travelling supporters, with the trip to Brighton moved away from the weekend.

The Reds’ schedule for the remainder of the season is locked in after broadcast selections were made for the penultimate round of games, which sees Arne Slot‘s side travel to Brighton.

The fixture will now take place on Monday, May 19 with Sky Sports showing the 8pm (BST) fixture live in the UK.

That means a 540-mile roundtrip for supporters with few accessible public transfer routes after the match, unless some are willing to endure the nine-hour train journey that gets them back to Liverpool at 9am on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s remaining Premier League games Leicester (A) – Sunday, April 20 – 4.30pm

– Sunday, April 20 – 4.30pm Tottenham (H) – Sunday, April 27 – 4.30pm

– Sunday, April 27 – 4.30pm Chelsea (A) – Sunday, May 4 – 4.30pm

– Sunday, May 4 – 4.30pm Arsenal (A) – Sunday, May 11 – 4.30pm

– Sunday, May 11 – 4.30pm Brighton (A) – Monday, May 19 – 8pm

– Monday, May 19 – 8pm Crystal Palace (A) – Sunday, May 25 – 4pm

Liverpool’s final away game of the season had been anticipated to take place on Sunday, May 18 with no Premier League fixture to be played on the day of the FA Cup final (May 17).

Instead, they are only one of two fixtures moved away from Sunday with Chelsea hosting Man United on Friday, May 16.

It had been anticipated that Everton‘s final game at Goodison Park would be played in the Monday timeslot, but they pushed strongly for a Sunday kickoff and have been handed a 12pm start against Southampton.

An irrelevant kickoff time but also one that shows no appreciation for the journey Southampton fans have to make – we shouldn’t be surprised but it remains disappointing how little supporters are thought of.

The Premier League‘s announcement of their penultimate games was delayed and now instead of potentially soaking up some south coast sun on a weekend in May, Liverpool supporters face another long journey through the night.

Slot’s side have faced Brighton in the league and cup already this season, winning both by a single goal margin. The Reds will have little to play for but the Seagulls could remain in European contention.