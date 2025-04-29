Pep Guardiola sent a message of congratulations to Liverpool after they ensured the Premier League trophy will be heading back to Anfield from the Etihad.

It is time to hand it over Manchester – Liverpool are the champions of England!

With an unassailable lead at the top having created a 15-point buffer over Arsenal with four games to spare, Arne Slot‘s side have proved a beacon of consistency this season that no one could catch.

Last season’s winners, Man City, are 21 points behind and fighting for their right to play Champions League football next season, but Guardiola did pass on a classy message of congratulations.

After his side booked their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday, Guardiola started his press conference by saying: “On behalf of myself and all of the club, we want to congratulate Liverpool Football Club for the Premier League victory.

Pep Guardiola congratulates Liverpool on Premier League title win.#HandItOverManchester pic.twitter.com/wpUJUTDY5a — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 28, 2025

“Well deserved, no doubt about that – a fantastic team.

“During one year, like it happened the last four years [for City] they are going to retain the title and hopefully next season we can be better to compete until the end.

“This season, it could not be possible. So Liverpool, congratulations.”

We have had our differences with Guardiola over the years but you cannot begrudge a message like that, especially when he made a point to acknowledge Liverpool’s triumph without being prompted.

A classy touch from the Spaniard, who was one of many that Slot’s side had the beating of on two occasions this season having beat Man City 2-0 home and away.

City have experienced a significant drop-off this season, which we are familiar with, and will be expected to undergo quite the summer transformation with a number of players set to leave.

Kevin De Bruyne has already confirmed his exit, but the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva could be among those to follow him out of the club this summer.

The expectation is that City will not stay down for too long and that will pose an entirely different challenge for Slot, who will reportedly soon be armed with “one of the club’s “biggest ever transfer budgets.”

Although, we are still awaiting the verdict on Man City‘s charges…