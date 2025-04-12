West Ham could make the trip to Liverpool with no new injury problems this weekend, with Graham Potter only sweating over one player.

The Reds are aiming to move one step closer to the Premier League title on Sunday afternoon, with the Hammers looking to spring a surprise at Anfield.

Potter’s side are 16th in the table heading into the game – 17th if Wolves beat Tottenham at Molineux beforehand – with the Englishman still looking to make his mark after replacing Julen Lopetegui.

Speaking in his pre-Liverpool press conference on Friday, the West Ham boss gave an injury update, saying striker Niclas Fullkrug is the only slight new concern.

“No major issues from the previous match, it will be a similar squad from the last match I think,” Potter said.

“Fullkurg isn’t fatigued but we want to make sure he’s OK after the weekend.

“He’s trained with the team today so he’s looking OK so hopefully he’ll be in the squad.”

Fullkrug was a £27 million signing from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but injuries have hampered his season, with Potter admitting he still doesn’t know if West Ham are better with or without him.

“We cannot say that because we don’t have enough evidence,” he added.

“But clearly, he’s a top player, and you can see that from the impact he has had.

“He gives us different outlets, and different possibilities in our attacking play but he has had a complicated season because of injuries.”

In terms of team selection, there is no need for Potter to make any changes to the side that drew 2-2 at home to Bournemouth last Saturday.

That would mean impressive young left-back Ollie Scarles continuing at left-back, with Hammers fan James Jones telling This Is Anfield earlier this week that facing Mohamed Salah is the “biggest test” of his career to date.

• READ: West Ham player preparing for “biggest test” of career vs. Mo Salah

Elsewhere, Mohammed Kudus, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta could be deployed behind Jarrod Bowen in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the latter leading the line.

Fullkrug could be seen as a handy weapon to bring on from the substitutes’ bench, with his physicality and hold-up play bringing making him a different option to Bowen.

Aaron Cresswell (muscle), Michail Antonio (leg) and Crysencio Summerville (thigh) are all absent for West Ham at Anfield.

Predicted West Ham XI vs. Liverpool: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen