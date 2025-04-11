Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend, taking on a side who are experiencing a “season to forget.”

The Reds lost 3-2 at Fulham last time around, as their iffy form continues, and next up is Sunday’s visit of the Hammers.

Graham Potter’s men have become one of the more forgettable teams in the league this season, sitting 16th in the table, but they still have quality in key areas.

With the match getting closer, we spoke to West Ham fan James Jones (@ByJamesJones) to discuss the Hammers’ season, Liverpool’s wobble and the key battles on Sunday.

How would you assess West Ham’s season overall since we last spoke?

In short, it’s been a season to forget.

Julen Lopetegui turned out to be the wrong appointment and Graham Potter is now picking up the pieces for a year of mismanagement.

On paper, the squad is good enough to be competing in the top 10, but in reality, it’s struggling to fulfil its potential because of two very defensive managers in David Moyes and Lopetegui failing to get the players performing at their best.

That’s not a dig at Moyes either, as what he achieved as West Ham manager was unbelievable, but towards the end of his reign, it was very painful.

Lopetegui came in to fix that pain but simply made it worse. The quicker this season ends, the better.

How is Graham Potter faring as manager?

He’s doing fine and there are clear signs of improvement.

It really does feel like he’s on to something and is laying the foundations for a positive era. But it’s going to take time.

We have to remember that he’s working with a hybrid squad of Moyes and Lopetegui signings, so it was always going to be difficult for him to come in and hit the ground running.

He may have only won three of his first 12 games in charge, but there are clear signs of progress, especially in defence.

Under, Moyes we conceded an average of 1.32 goals per game, and under Lopetegui, it shot up to exactly two in his 22 games in charge.

Since Potter arrived, that average has plummeted to just 1.17, so he’s made us more solid.

The slight concern is that the cost of that has been our attacking threat.

Since the turn of the year, only Leicester have averaged fewer shots per game than West Ham, while the average goals scored per game has slipped to exactly one.

It was 1.52 under Moyes and 1.18 under Lopetegui, so there’s work to do on that front, but I think a lot of it is down to the fact there are several attacking players in the squad who are so low on confidence at the moment.

To summarise, Potter is doing well with what he’s got, but there’s plenty of room for improvement at this stage.

Who have been West Ham’s three best players? Who has struggled?

In a season like this one, there haven’t been many good performers.

Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek have continued to play at the levels we’ve become so used to and both will likely be up for Player of the Year.

In terms of new signings, Max Kilman has been consistent and without doubt our best defender, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been very good since Potter replaced Lopetegui.

Beyond that, there haven’t been many outstanding performers.

The biggest struggler is Mohammed Kudus, who is having a stinker of a season.

We were really excited to see him build on his form last season when he was unplayable at times, but it just hasn’t happened for him.

What’s the aim for the season now?

We’re not going down and a top-10 finish is likely out of reach at this stage, so the only aim for the season now is for it to end so we can regroup in the summer and Potter can get to work on building his own squad.

If we can pick up a few wins in our final games, then that would be a bonus, but the reality is we have nothing to play for.

The only jeopardy that exists at this stage is the player’s futures – there will be a few in the squad who will want to impress Potter in the final few weeks of the season.

Beyond that, it’s done.

How do you assess Liverpool’s season overall? Is the title done?

Yeah, the title is done.

I’m absolutely buzzing that Liverpool are going to win it and will stop the inconceivable event of Arsenal becoming champions of England.

For the good of football in the country, in Europe and globally, that simply cannot ever be allowed to happen.

It has surprised me how good Liverpool have been in Arne Slot’s first season, to be honest, but I’m delighted the title is all wrapped up and it’s returning to Anfield.

What is your favourite and worst memory from games against Liverpool?

I think my favourite memory has to be the 3-0 win at Anfield in 2015.

It was our first win there in over 50 years and we haven’t won there since.

It helped set the tone for what remains one of the best West Ham seasons of my lifetime, as Slaven Bilic guided us to seventh in the Premier League in his first season at the club and our last at Upton Park.

My worst memory? That Gerrard goal. That Gerrard final.

It broke my heart and genuinely made me wonder whether I would ever witness West Ham win anything in my lifetime.

Winning the Conference League two years ago brought some closure for me but it’s a trauma that I don’t think will ever go away.

Looking ahead to Sunday, where are the key battles?

Keen to see how Ollie Scarles fares against Mohamed Salah.

The young left-back has impressed since being brought into the first team by Potter and is now regularly in the starting lineup.

This will be his biggest test at this level.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

We don’t win at Anfield and I’m not expecting that to change this weekend.

But given our improvements in defence, Niclas Fullkrug’s impressive return from injury and Liverpool’s recent form, I wouldn’t rule us out for a draw.

I’m going to predict a narrow 2-1 Liverpool win.