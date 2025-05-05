Though Liverpool lost at Chelsea, the travelling Reds remained in good spirits throughout the day, particularly when they were bouncing to a new song for Arne Slot.

Nobody likes to see Liverpool lose. However, it is fair to say that this was one of the few instances when an off day could be forgiven.

Despite the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, Liverpool supporters ensured the title-winning party continued into its second week, and they even got Ibrahima Konate involved at full time.

Here are six things we spotted from the Reds’ trip to west London.

Arne Slot’s new song is catching on

• READ HERE: Liverpool fans have brilliant new Slot song – inspired by viral Dutch craze

While Jurgen Klopp may have gifted Slot his old chant, the Reds have found a new song for their triumphant coach.

You may have seen this song being belted out in bars around Merseyside last weekend as Liverpool celebrated their win over Tottenham, and now it has caught on in the away end.

The scenes in the concourses and on the terraces were brilliant. Now, just to get everyone in sync from left to right!

Lyrics: ‘He won us number 20 and his name is Arne Slot‘

He brought us number 20 and his name is Arne slot pic.twitter.com/wzKBFF4C8i — p (@pfarra17) May 4, 2025

Romeo Lavia taunted by Liverpool fans

In the summer of 2023, Liverpool turned to Romeo Lavia during their hunt for a new holding midfielder.

However, like Moises Caicedo, he rejected the Reds in favour of a move to Chelsea.

While it is fair to say we aren’t too bothered now, Liverpool supporters took the opportunity to have a cheeky dig at the midfielder as he walked off on Sunday, chanting ‘Champions’ and singing, ‘You could have won the league’.

Liverpool’s end after Chelsea’s third

This was the away end after Palmer had made it 3-1. ? pic.twitter.com/fvtl3cBPQm — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 4, 2025

Watching this video, you would be forgiven for thinking Liverpool were the team who had just scored to seal three points.

Instead, these scenes came following Cole Palmer’s penalty to settle the match. The travelling Kop were determined to enjoy their day and we are here for it!

Ibrahima Konate dances

Konate had a little dance in front of the celebrating travelling Kop after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/8UaFvf7VP4 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 4, 2025

Normally we wouldn’t be too pleased to see a player smiling and dancing after a defeat, but Ibrahima Konate, who didn’t feature against Chelsea, can be forgiven in this instance!

As the players went over to greet the away supporters, the fans’ infectious mood translated down to the exuberant Frenchman who couldn’t help but get involved.

Chelsea’s celebrations were over the top

Without wanting to turn into the celebration police, it seems fair to say that Chelsea might have gone over the top with their celebrations.

The win, over a rotated Liverpool side with little to play for, took them from fifth place… to fifth place.

Perhaps they should take a look at the standards set by the team they had just beaten.

A life’s work for nothing

Back in 2002, former Man United manager Alex Ferguson famously said: “My greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f*cking perch. And you can print that.”

Well, Liverpool’s title has taken them level with Man United on 20 each and fans are keen to let their rivals know about it.