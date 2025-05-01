Liverpool’s Premier League title comes with copious benefits, including a sizeable payout that will help “support further on-pitch success” for the club moving forward.

Arne Slot‘s side are champions of England, and with that comes the biggest windfall of any Premier League side.

They stand to earn upwards of £176 million for their league success this season, a figure Man City raked in last year after lifting the title.

Premier League payments come from six different avenues: equal share of broadcast revenue domestically and internationally, facility fees, merit payments and central commercial revenue.

Liverpool will receive the highest merit payment of any club having finished first, last season it was worth £56.4 million, while they will take in a similar facility fee as Arsenal.

Facility fees are based on how many times each club are selected for television, Liverpool will have been broadcast live 29 times by the end of the season, the same as Arsenal.

The Reds had the same number last year and banked £25.2 million, they will expect to receive a similar figure again.

But this, of course, only accounts for the money Liverpool will receive directly from the Premier League‘s prize fund.

Their title success will also be boosted by merchandise sales and commercial contracts, including with Nike.

According to the Athletic‘s James Pearce, the Reds’ title is worth £2 million from the American manufacturers due to a bonus in the contract agreement.

Thus, the windfall will be extensive and vast for the club and Ben Latty, the club’s chief commercial officer, told the Financial Times:

“We’re already looking to the future and working out how we can best maximise this success [winning the Premier League] to continue our commercial growth and support further on-pitch success.”

Liverpool are expected to spend big in the summer transfer window, with recent reports claiming Slot will be armed with “one of their biggest ever transfer budgets.”