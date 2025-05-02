Arne Slot has revealed the heartwarming words Jurgen Klopp sent him after Liverpool’s Premier League title was confirmed over the weekend.

It has been five days since the Reds’ Premier League title was confirmed with their 5-1 win over Tottenham, and the inundation of messages and celebration have been from the world over.

For Slot, he acknowledged “there have been a lot of messages” after one of the “best days” of his life, and Klopp was among them.

In his press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea, Slot was asked about the ‘most famous person’ who reached out to him, and he revealed it was his predecessor.

“I assume it is Jurgen,” he replied. “He said what most of them said.

“He said congratulations and now you know how special of a club it is and now you are a part of history as well, these kinds of things.

“He was really happy for me, the players, the staff and the fans, like we all know Jurgen.

“Maybe I forget a few but I think he was the most famous one.”

Klopp is a top human, isn’t he? Not that it is a surprise!

• READ: Slot joins elite company by winning Premier League in first season

Slot has noted countless times throughout the season that he and Klopp have been in direct contact and invitations to attend games have been extended but so far yet to be accepted.

That is expected to change on the final day with Klopp back in Liverpool over the weekend for an event with the LFC Foundation, which precedes the title lift and the victory parade.

Get your exclusive Liverpool Mishmash poster now!

Speaking further on the messages of congratulations, Slot added: “There have been a lot, a lot of messages and they are nine out of 10 times the same!

“It is always nice to get these messaged and I’ve tried to answer all of them, but not by sending big messages back.

“It’s been amazing, especially Sunday, it was for many Liverpool fans the best day of their life and it was the same for me.

“The way the whole day went, arriving at the stadium, how intense the fans were, then during the game going 1-0 behind, scoring the goals – and seeing how much it meant to the players, fans, and me was very special to be part of.”