Liverpool under-18s’ season ended in disappointment with a 3-0 defeat at home to Everton in the mini-derby.

Liverpool U18s 0-3 Everton U18s

Under-18 Premier League (24), Kirkby Academy

May 3, 2025

Goals: Graham 19′, Morgan 38′, Foster 68′

Coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s reign came to an end with a defeat, after 10 years at the club during which he has helped develop the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.

This season has been less of a success story, though, with the Reds finishing 11th of 13 teams in the U18 Premier League North.

The final day of the campaign offered a chance to go out on a positive note against rivals Everton, but Liverpool couldn’t take it.

A Reds side including Rio Ngumoha, Carter Pinnngton and Kornel Misciur, who had all dropped down from the under-21s to play, were beaten comfortably by Everton.

Despite eventual defeat, Liverpool started brighter and created a great chance for Ngumoha following some great footwork on the edge of the box from Joe Upton.

The midfielder found space in a crowded box for Ngumoha, but the 16-year-old leant back and sidefooted his shot well over the crossbar.

Three minutes later, he was made to pay for the miss as Braiden Graham, Linfield’s youngest-ever player, tapped into an empty net to finish off a move he had started in his own half.

In the 38th minute, Everton scored again as Charlie Stewart crossed from the right to George Morgan, who had peeled off from Pinnington, to find space for a relatively simple finish from close range.

Half time: Liverpool U18s 0-2 Everton U18s

Liverpool improved after the break, with Josh Sonni-Lambie first going close just three minutes after the break, as he tried to bend the ball beyond goalkeeper Douglass Lukjanciks.

Bridge-Wilkinson’s team then had a shot cleared off the line before two follow-up efforts were blocked also.

In the minutes after, Ollie O’Connor, too, had a chance, going around the ‘keeper but then choosing to pass back instead of shooting with two opposition players on the line.

The Reds’ momentum didn’t last long, however, as Everton‘s Harvey Foster fired a shot at goal for Malik Olayiwola to turn in for the Blues’ third.

After Ngumoha won a penalty in the 75th minute, striker Sonnie-Lambie did have a chance to add some respect to the scoreline, but his spot-kick was a good height for Lukjanciks who saved to his left.

Even Joe Bradshaw, who has been the under-18s’ top scorer and player of the season, couldn’t get one for himself, as he put wide a one-on-one opportunity under pressure from the onrushing ‘keeper.

The 3-0 defeat sums up a disappointing season for the squad.

While the primary objective of youth football is to prepare youngsters for the first team, not to win every match at any cost, consistent defeats make it difficult for the players to perform with confidence and to a good standard.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Esdaille, Williams, Pinnington, Enaharo-Marcus; Upton, Onanuga (Ahmed 62′), Trueman; Ngumoha, O’Connor (Bradshaw 76′); Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard, Airoboma, Ayman