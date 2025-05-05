➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold exit “really stings” Liverpool fans who are divided in reaction

With Trent Alexander-Arnold announcing his decision to leave Liverpool, fans have been reacting online and not all have the same opinion.

While supporters have known for some time that this was the likely scenario, supporters have still felt a range of emotions upon the announcement of Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

His exit in the summer will almost certainly be followed by him joining Real Madrid, with many now comparing him to other boyhood Reds, such as Steve McManaman and Michael Owen, who trod similar paths.

• READ: Trent explains timing of announcement – and when he told Liverpool

Meanwhile, other fans have come to terms with his imminent departure and are just pleased the limbo-dwelling can now be put to bed.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted online to the news of Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

“Mixed feelings and emotions, to be honest. Bottom line is no player is under any obligation to extend their time with us and Trent has 100 percent honoured his contracts with us and always given his very best to our club…

“It would be totally wrong in my opinion to put any blame on the club. It’s Trent’s decision and he’ll own it and I genuinely hope he doesn’t come to regret it” – Steve in the This is Anfield comments

“I’m sorry but you’ll just be another Owen & McManaman to me. Good luck” – Paul G in the This is Anfield comments



“Regardless of the way he has gone about it and how the future may look for him, he gave us some fantastic memories. We move too, as we look forward to the challenge of replacing his creativity. Let’s not underplay his influence in this team but we move” – Waqar in the This is Anfield comments

“I’m glad he’s finally announced it. He has been such an important part of the team over previous seasons and I wish him every success going forward. Liverpool FC will continue to evolve regardless. YNWA” – Murfovski in the This is Anfield comments

“I honestly think he will regret it in time, Madrid are not in a good place right now but it’s his decision and Liverpool can move on” – Martyn in the This is Anfield comments

“Thanks for the countless memories Trent. Couldn’t have won anything without you.

“You’ve chosen what you wanted. Now, if you come back to Anfield in the white of Madrid, I’d look at you the same way I’d look at any random opponent” – Srikanth Suresh in the This is Anfield comments

Whatever your opinion of Alexander-Arnold leaving to join a rival, fans can hopefully take some solace in the speculation finally coming to a close.

Whether he deserves a marked send-off, though, is a debate that the club will have to settle. Hopefully, they read the room.

