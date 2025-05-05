With Trent Alexander-Arnold announcing his decision to leave Liverpool, fans have been reacting online and not all have the same opinion.

While supporters have known for some time that this was the likely scenario, supporters have still felt a range of emotions upon the announcement of Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

His exit in the summer will almost certainly be followed by him joining Real Madrid, with many now comparing him to other boyhood Reds, such as Steve McManaman and Michael Owen, who trod similar paths.

• READ: Trent explains timing of announcement – and when he told Liverpool

Meanwhile, other fans have come to terms with his imminent departure and are just pleased the limbo-dwelling can now be put to bed.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted online to the news of Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

Really stings this. Not feeling bitter. It's just he's a Scouse lad, and he's brilliant. To lose him now, in his prime for free, is tough. The club gave him a decision to make, and he made it. We move on. We always have. Trent's in the history books now, and what a story it was https://t.co/7tQKIqKjIe — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 5, 2025

Worse than Owen, worse than Mcmanaman Make sure he is never, ever welcomed back He’s losing a lot more than we are. See ya https://t.co/zM5d31IwlU — Kieo (@kieomusic) May 5, 2025

“Mixed feelings and emotions, to be honest. Bottom line is no player is under any obligation to extend their time with us and Trent has 100 percent honoured his contracts with us and always given his very best to our club… “It would be totally wrong in my opinion to put any blame on the club. It’s Trent’s decision and he’ll own it and I genuinely hope he doesn’t come to regret it” – Steve in the This is Anfield comments

Not sure anyone has a problem with players leaving. But I can imagine the fury of Man Utd fans, for example, if Beckham had deliberately agreed with Real to run down his contract. Spanish press reported this has been two years in the making. Probably that’s not gone down well. https://t.co/uYQfU346dt — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) May 5, 2025

Whatever happens do not give him a microphone on the last day. If he wants to go that’s sound but he’s not turning that celebration into something all about him. — Case (@Case___94) May 5, 2025

“I’m sorry but you’ll just be another Owen & McManaman to me. Good luck” – Paul G in the This is Anfield comments

If this provokes a new level of anger in you today, then I’m sorry but you might just be doing it wrong Known for ages, had time to get over it, onto the next thing ?? https://t.co/k42s6tRJEU — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) May 5, 2025





Obviously I’m quite disappointed he’s going but, in a way, it’s a relief to have it made official. Ends all the speculation and enables us to look ahead. https://t.co/agBaEk5dco — Liam Togher (@liamtogher88) May 5, 2025





Lots of conflicting feelings here if I'm honest. Probably best just to say thanks for the memories and we move on no problem. https://t.co/TibTGsBh35 — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) May 5, 2025

“Regardless of the way he has gone about it and how the future may look for him, he gave us some fantastic memories. We move too, as we look forward to the challenge of replacing his creativity. Let’s not underplay his influence in this team but we move” – Waqar in the This is Anfield comments

Suarez, Torres, Coutinho etc all frustrated and angered be at the time but deep down you could understand it. A boyhood scouse Liverpool fan walking out the door for free just does not make any sense to me whatsoever, no matter how he tries to portray it — LFCJ (@Ifcj__) May 5, 2025

Anyway, let's hope there isn't a tone deaf presentation after Palace. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) May 5, 2025

“I’m glad he’s finally announced it. He has been such an important part of the team over previous seasons and I wish him every success going forward. Liverpool FC will continue to evolve regardless. YNWA” – Murfovski in the This is Anfield comments

I've lived in Madrid for 23 years. It's brilliant. He's still making a massive mistake though. Terrible club, as far removed from LFC spiritually as is possible. — Jackie Willcox (@jackiewillcox) May 5, 2025

“I honestly think he will regret it in time, Madrid are not in a good place right now but it’s his decision and Liverpool can move on” – Martyn in the This is Anfield comments

I wish him all the happiness and a limited amount of domestic success https://t.co/TlucgEhgyX — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) May 5, 2025

“Thanks for the countless memories Trent. Couldn’t have won anything without you. “You’ve chosen what you wanted. Now, if you come back to Anfield in the white of Madrid, I’d look at you the same way I’d look at any random opponent” – Srikanth Suresh in the This is Anfield comments

Whatever your opinion of Alexander-Arnold leaving to join a rival, fans can hopefully take some solace in the speculation finally coming to a close.

Whether he deserves a marked send-off, though, is a debate that the club will have to settle. Hopefully, they read the room.