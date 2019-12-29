“A big old ugly grown up win” – Liverpool fans react to gritty 1-0 victory over Wolves

29 December 2019

Liverpool ground their way to an ugly but priceless 1-0 win over Wolves, with VAR another major talking point.


Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Premier League, Anfield
December 29, 2019

Goals: Mane 42′

The visitors were fresh off the back of a superb win over Man City, and despite a lack of rest, they would pose a threat.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front late in the first half following an overturned VAR decision that worked in the Reds’ favour.

Pedro Neto then had a goal ruled out courtesy of the divisive technology and Jurgen Klopp‘s men held on after a tense finale.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

It was relief all round at the final whistle…

“The toughest game for Liverpool at the premier league this season so far” – Firas Sabbagh on Facebook.

“Really tough game that. Nuno’s really got something going on with those boys at Wolves. Best performance I can remember at Anfield from a visiting side for a very long time” – peter roberts on the forums.

 

Joe Gomez was singled out for special praise…

“VVD & Gomez with another clean sheet” – Joseph Ormsby on Facebook.

“So much for the complaints about Gomez.” – Alright Now on the forums.

 

Other individuals also shone…

” Mane was always ready to give the fullbacks a hand tracking back. He’s probably my MOM for today if I were forced to pick.” – NaturalNine on the forums.

 

VAR was another major talking point, with rival fan conspiracies being mocked…

“VAR was correct on both decisions. We have had goals disallowed for the same margins of offside. It is what it is.” – Matthew Scott on Facebook.

Fan Comments