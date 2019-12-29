Liverpool ground their way to an ugly but priceless 1-0 win over Wolves, with VAR another major talking point.





Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Premier League, Anfield

December 29, 2019

Goals: Mane 42′

The visitors were fresh off the back of a superb win over Man City, and despite a lack of rest, they would pose a threat.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front late in the first half following an overturned VAR decision that worked in the Reds’ favour.

Pedro Neto then had a goal ruled out courtesy of the divisive technology and Jurgen Klopp‘s men held on after a tense finale.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

It was relief all round at the final whistle…

One to file under the ‘far from their best but got the job done’ for Liverpool. The type of game they’d have come out on the wrong end of a few years ago. 3 points all that matters. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 29, 2019

The definition of an ugly win, but another huge one. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 29, 2019

“The toughest game for Liverpool at the premier league this season so far” – Firas Sabbagh on Facebook.

“Really tough game that. Nuno’s really got something going on with those boys at Wolves. Best performance I can remember at Anfield from a visiting side for a very long time” – peter roberts on the forums.

Terrible game, terrible ref, inspired VAR. Looked like the Qatar trip followed by the Leicester game caught up with the Reds today, and with 3 kids on the bench the squad is stretched. One big push vs Sheffield Utd then rest as many vs Everton in the FA Cup as possible. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) December 29, 2019

A big old ugly grown up win for the Reds. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) December 29, 2019

Massive result. Wolves impressive. Liverpool looked leggy which is understandable given the amount of games in December. Unbelievable effort to get through it the way they have! #LFC #LIVWOL — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) December 29, 2019

Another win in the bag and a nice way to end 2019. Not easy, but this side have proved time and time again that they can win in countless ways. Roll on 2020. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) December 29, 2019

Joe Gomez was singled out for special praise…

Gomez was superb yet again. ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) December 29, 2019

Gomez MoTM — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) December 29, 2019

“VVD & Gomez with another clean sheet” – Joseph Ormsby on Facebook.

“So much for the complaints about Gomez.” – Alright Now on the forums.

That will do nicely. Another clean sheet. No coincidence that those have returned since Joe Gomez has been back in the team. Him and Van Dijk very, very good together. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) December 29, 2019

One more step. Joe Gomez magnificent. Anthony Taylor both bald and Mancunian. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) December 29, 2019

Other individuals also shone…

Adam Lallana was excellent today. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 29, 2019

Jordan Henderson was quality again today — Daniel Jessop (@danieljessop7) December 29, 2019

” Mane was always ready to give the fullbacks a hand tracking back. He’s probably my MOM for today if I were forced to pick.” – NaturalNine on the forums.

Jordan Henderson is in the top 10 ballers in the league. Don't @ me — Keiran Downey (@nappyman23) December 29, 2019

Big win today we never really got going but that was mainly down to how good Wolves were as opposed to us being bad. Lallana was my MOTM for sure assisted the goal and was really good defensively #LIVWOL #LFC — ?Worldwide Reds? (@Worldwide_Reds) December 29, 2019

VAR was another major talking point, with rival fan conspiracies being mocked…

The conspiracy theorists will be in full voice tonight. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 29, 2019

Shame y’all didn’t have the same energy when this happened https://t.co/EKZETPNcSm — Levi6?? (@TheAlonsoRole) December 29, 2019

“VAR was correct on both decisions. We have had goals disallowed for the same margins of offside. It is what it is.” – Matthew Scott on Facebook.

The VAR conspiracy theorists are going to go fucking bonkers with this one!!!! — Andrew Wright (@andrewwright2) December 29, 2019

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.