Gini Wijnaldum returns to the starting lineup as Liverpool look to maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League at Leicester.





Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are primed for Boxing Day action as they return to the topflight for the first time since being crowned world champions.

And it is Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City who stands in Liverpool’s way of stretching their lead atop of the table to a commanding 13 points, where the opportunity to extend their unbeaten run to 35 is also on the cards.

The Reds were dealt another injury blow in Qatar, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out for the foreseeable future after sustaining ankle ligament damage.

And after rotating effectively throughout the month, the boss has largely stuck with the side who overcame Flamengo last time out.

It means Alisson once again takes his place in-between the sticks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson occupying the positions ahead of the Brazilian.

In the middle of the park, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita retain their place in the side, while Gini Wijnaldum returns for the first time after sustaining a hamstring strain against Watford.

Finally, leading the attack is the usual suspects of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – all of whom have recent goalscoring success against the Foxes.

From the bench, the boss has the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana to turn to if he so desires.

Liverpool are full of confidence and momentum and a win tonight would provide yet another boost in the quest for the title ahead of another relentless run which sees the Reds play three games in 10 days.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Williams, Jones, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Substitutes: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Gray, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury