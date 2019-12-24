Curtis Jones stars in breakthrough spell – Liverpool academy’s first half of 2019/20 in numbers

24 December 2019

With Liverpool’s academy reaching the halfway stage as 2019 draws to a close, Curtis Jones stands out as the top performer across the age groups.


The Reds’ first team are competing on a number of fronts across the festive period, but with the new year coming up, those in the academy are afforded a break.

Next up for the under-23s is a visit to table-topping Man City on January 5, with the under-18s next in action at home to Blackburn on January 4.

The under-19s are in the draw for the UEFA Youth League’s last 16, which will be held in Nyon on February 14.

As with last season, there has been a contrast in success throughout, with Barry Lewtas’ U18s notably excelling, but the key positive will have come in the League Cup, with eight players making their first-team debuts.

But who has stood out for the academy in the first half of 2019/20? We take a look at the numbers.

 

Liverpool U23s & U21s

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, September 20, 2019: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the Under-23 FA Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at Holmes Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 20

Wins: 7

Draws: 6

Losses: 7

Goals Scored: 38

Goals Conceded: 47

Clean Sheets: 1

Premier League 2: 7th in Division 1

PL International Cup: 2nd in Group E

PL Cup: 1st in Group F

EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Northern Group B

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 29, 2019: Liverpool's Elijah Dixon-Bonner celebrates scoring the first goal during the English Football League Trophy Northern Group B match between Accrington Stanley and Liverpool FC at the Crown Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (18)

Most Sub Apps: Neco Williams, Tony Gallacher, Luis Longstaff (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (8)

Most Assists: Curtis Jones (7)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (1)

Liverpool U19s

ST HELENS, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool's Yasser Larouci (C) celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Youth League Group E match between Liverpool FC Under-19's and FC Salzburg Under-19's at Langtree Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 6

Wins: 4

Draws: 1

Losses: 1

Goals Scored: 17

Goals Conceded: 6

Clean Sheets: 2

UEFA Youth League: Last 16, qualified top of Group E

ST HELENS, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the UEFA Youth League Group E match between Liverpool FC Under-19's and FC Salzburg Under-19's at Langtree Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Neco Williams, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott (6)

Most Sub Apps: James Norris (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (5)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott (4)

Most Clean Sheets: Ben Winterbottom, Jakub Ojrzynski (1)

Liverpool U18s

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Liverpool's Jack Cain (C) celebrates scoring the fourth goal with team-mates during the Under-18 FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Finch Farm. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 14

Wins: 9

Draws: 1

Losses: 4

Goals Scored: 45

Goals Conceded: 32

Clean Sheets: 2

U18 Premier League: 2nd in North Division

PL Cup: 2nd in Group D

FA Youth Cup: Knocked out, 3rd round

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 31, 2019: Liverpool's Layton Stewart celebrates the fourth goal during the Under-18 FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Remi Savage (14)

Most Sub Apps: Dominic Corness (6)

Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (7)

Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (10)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (2)

Overall

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2019: Liverpool's Jake Cain (R) celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mate captain Curtis Jones during the UEFA Youth League Group E match between Liverpool FC Under-19's and SSC Napoli Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Apps: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (25), Jake Cain, James Norris (24)

Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (24), Jake Cain (21), Leighton Clarkson (20)

Most Sub Apps: Luis Longstaff, Dominic Corness (7), Owen Beck, Tyler Morton (6)

Top Scorers: Curtis Jones (13), Layton Stewart (10), Jake Cain (7)

Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (12), Curtis Jones, Jake Cain (9)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (3), Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom (1)

More from This Is Anfield



Fan Comments