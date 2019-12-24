With Liverpool’s academy reaching the halfway stage as 2019 draws to a close, Curtis Jones stands out as the top performer across the age groups.
The Reds’ first team are competing on a number of fronts across the festive period, but with the new year coming up, those in the academy are afforded a break.
Next up for the under-23s is a visit to table-topping Man City on January 5, with the under-18s next in action at home to Blackburn on January 4.
The under-19s are in the draw for the UEFA Youth League’s last 16, which will be held in Nyon on February 14.
As with last season, there has been a contrast in success throughout, with Barry Lewtas’ U18s notably excelling, but the key positive will have come in the League Cup, with eight players making their first-team debuts.
But who has stood out for the academy in the first half of 2019/20? We take a look at the numbers.
Liverpool U23s & U21s
Games Played: 20
Wins: 7
Draws: 6
Losses: 7
Goals Scored: 38
Goals Conceded: 47
Clean Sheets: 1
Premier League 2: 7th in Division 1
PL International Cup: 2nd in Group E
PL Cup: 1st in Group F
EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Northern Group B
Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (18)
Most Sub Apps: Neco Williams, Tony Gallacher, Luis Longstaff (4)
Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (8)
Most Assists: Curtis Jones (7)
Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (1)
Liverpool U19s
Games Played: 6
Wins: 4
Draws: 1
Losses: 1
Goals Scored: 17
Goals Conceded: 6
Clean Sheets: 2
UEFA Youth League: Last 16, qualified top of Group E
Most Starts: Neco Williams, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott (6)
Most Sub Apps: James Norris (4)
Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (5)
Most Assists: Harvey Elliott (4)
Most Clean Sheets: Ben Winterbottom, Jakub Ojrzynski (1)
Liverpool U18s
Games Played: 14
Wins: 9
Draws: 1
Losses: 4
Goals Scored: 45
Goals Conceded: 32
Clean Sheets: 2
U18 Premier League: 2nd in North Division
PL Cup: 2nd in Group D
FA Youth Cup: Knocked out, 3rd round
Most Starts: Remi Savage (14)
Most Sub Apps: Dominic Corness (6)
Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (7)
Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (10)
Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (2)
Overall
Most Apps: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (25), Jake Cain, James Norris (24)
Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (24), Jake Cain (21), Leighton Clarkson (20)
Most Sub Apps: Luis Longstaff, Dominic Corness (7), Owen Beck, Tyler Morton (6)
Top Scorers: Curtis Jones (13), Layton Stewart (10), Jake Cain (7)
Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (12), Curtis Jones, Jake Cain (9)
Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (3), Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom (1)