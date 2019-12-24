With Liverpool’s academy reaching the halfway stage as 2019 draws to a close, Curtis Jones stands out as the top performer across the age groups.





The Reds’ first team are competing on a number of fronts across the festive period, but with the new year coming up, those in the academy are afforded a break.

Next up for the under-23s is a visit to table-topping Man City on January 5, with the under-18s next in action at home to Blackburn on January 4.

The under-19s are in the draw for the UEFA Youth League’s last 16, which will be held in Nyon on February 14.

As with last season, there has been a contrast in success throughout, with Barry Lewtas’ U18s notably excelling, but the key positive will have come in the League Cup, with eight players making their first-team debuts.

But who has stood out for the academy in the first half of 2019/20? We take a look at the numbers.

Liverpool U23s & U21s

Games Played: 20

Wins: 7

Draws: 6

Losses: 7

Goals Scored: 38

Goals Conceded: 47

Clean Sheets: 1

Premier League 2: 7th in Division 1

PL International Cup: 2nd in Group E

PL Cup: 1st in Group F

EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Northern Group B

Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (18)

Most Sub Apps: Neco Williams, Tony Gallacher, Luis Longstaff (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (8)

Most Assists: Curtis Jones (7)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (1)

Liverpool U19s

Games Played: 6

Wins: 4

Draws: 1

Losses: 1

Goals Scored: 17

Goals Conceded: 6

Clean Sheets: 2

UEFA Youth League: Last 16, qualified top of Group E

Most Starts: Neco Williams, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott (6)

Most Sub Apps: James Norris (4)

Top Scorer: Curtis Jones (5)

Most Assists: Harvey Elliott (4)

Most Clean Sheets: Ben Winterbottom, Jakub Ojrzynski (1)

Liverpool U18s

Games Played: 14

Wins: 9

Draws: 1

Losses: 4

Goals Scored: 45

Goals Conceded: 32

Clean Sheets: 2

U18 Premier League: 2nd in North Division

PL Cup: 2nd in Group D

FA Youth Cup: Knocked out, 3rd round

Most Starts: Remi Savage (14)

Most Sub Apps: Dominic Corness (6)

Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (7)

Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (10)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (2)

Overall

Most Apps: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (25), Jake Cain, James Norris (24)

Most Starts: Elijah Dixon-Bonner (24), Jake Cain (21), Leighton Clarkson (20)

Most Sub Apps: Luis Longstaff, Dominic Corness (7), Owen Beck, Tyler Morton (6)

Top Scorers: Curtis Jones (13), Layton Stewart (10), Jake Cain (7)

Most Assists: Leighton Clarkson (12), Curtis Jones, Jake Cain (9)

Most Clean Sheets: Jakub Ojrzynski (3), Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom (1)