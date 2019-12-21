Liverpool take on Flamengo in the final of the Club World Cup this evening, aiming to win the tournament after three failed attempts in the past.





Liverpool in the Club World Cup

Liverpool have played three times in a match to decide the world club champions. They are yet to win.

In 1981, they took on Flamengo in Tokyo losing 3-0, with Nunes scoring twice and one from Adilio; Brazilian legends Junior and Zico were in the winners’ team.

In 1984, the Reds met Independiente of Argentina and lost 1-0 with Jose Percudani scoring the only goal.

In 2005, they played in this format and met Deportivo Sarprissa in the semi-final. Liverpool defeated the Costa Ricans 3-0 with Peter Crouch scoring either side of a Steven Gerrard goal.

In the final three days later the Reds lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo with Mineiro scoring the only goal to end a Liverpool run of 11 successive clean sheets.

Rafa Benitez’s men had three goals disallowed.

Flamengo’s Historic Campaign

This season they won their second Copa Libertadores and their first in 38 years, coming from behind to win 2-1 against River Plate in the final in Lima.

Gabriel Barbosa scored twice—the equaliser coming in the 89th minute, the winner three minutes later. There was still time left in the game for Barbosa to be sent off.

They have won the Brazilian league title on six occasions, the latter coming this year.

They have lifted the Copa do Brasil three times.

Jesus Take the Wheel

Coach Jorge Jesus has only been in charge since June. He is 65 years old and is 13 years older than any other coach at this year’s competition—Jurgen Klopp is the next oldest.

Jesus is the first non-South American to coach Flamengo since 1950.

He has managed against Liverpool twice—he was with Benfica when the teams clashed in the Europa League quarter-final in 2010.

His team won 2-1 in Lisbon before losing heavily at Anfield (4-1) in the return.

Squad Connections

Rafinha won this title with Bayern Munich in 2013, a game that also saw Xherdan Shaqiri start in the 2-0 victory over Raja Club Athletic.

Filipe Luis won the Premier League and League Cup with Chelsea in his one season at Stamford Bridge (2014/15).

He played four times against Liverpool during that campaign and never lost (two wins, two draws).

Europe vs. South America

European teams have won 11 of the last 12 tournaments. The exception being Corinthians in 2012.

South America has won it on four occasions—Corinthians (twice) and Sao Paulo and Internacional once each.

Low-Scorer?

Since 2005 both teams have scored in only four of the 14 Finals.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Mane 13, Salah 13, Origi 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Firmino 5, Milner 3, van Dijk 3, Wijnaldum 3, Keita 3, own goals 3, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

Flamengo: Gabigol 43, Bruno Henrique 35, De Arrascaeta 18, Vitinho 9, Everton 6, Reinier 6, Rodrigo Caio 5, Willian Arao 5, Diego 5, Pablo Mari 3, Lincoln 3, own goals 3, Uribe 2, Henrique 2, Gerson 2, Berrio 1, Rene 1, Rhodolfo 1