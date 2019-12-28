Liverpool have confirmed they will wear the golden Badge of FIFA World Champions in the Premier League against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.





In normal circumstances, the Reds will only be allowed to display their badge, won after their World Club Cup triumph in Qatar this month, in UEFA Champions League games.

But an appeal was made to the Premier League to see the Reds wear the emblem for their first game back at Anfield—and the club have been successful in this regard.

It means fans can get an early look at the Reds wearing evidence of their latest triumph, a victory which was effectively two-and-a-half years in the making—from a top-four finish in 17/18, to winning the Champions League in 18/19 and winning the Club World Cup itself against Flamengo on 21 December.

Thereafter, it will be in European fixtures that the Badge is displayed.

With Champions League games not resuming until late February, it would otherwise be some time before the Reds would be able to proudly show off their latest addition to the famous kit.

Liverpool can wear the badge for a full year, per FIFA’s statement:

“As per the usage guidelines, the winning team can wear the FIFA World Champions Badge from the day it becomes champions up to and including the final of the next edition of the tournament,” UEFA told the club. “The badge may only be used on the current official [first] team playing shirts. “That means that the FIFA World Champions Badge may not be used on previous [or] historical versions of the team shirts, training jerseys, tracksuits, training tops or any other products.”

The Reds must successfully retain the Champions League trophy this season if they want a shot at winning back-to-back Club World Cups—but the big prize on offer right now is the domestic league title, where the Reds have opened up a 13-point lead before the turn of the year.