It has been a decade to remember at Liverpool, but what have been the standout goals scored by the Reds during that period?





The 2010s are coming to a close – it has been quite a ride at Anfield.

Starting with the disastrous reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett and ending with Liverpool as European champions, it is a decade that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

In that time, the Reds have netted some spectacular efforts, from moments of solo genius to mesmerising team goals.

Here, we pick out the top two goals from each year in the 2010s.

2010: Torres at the Double

Fernando Torres may have hampered his reputation by moving to Chelsea in January 2011, but he caught the eye in his final year at Liverpool.

The Spaniard curled an inch-perfect strike into the Kop net against Sunderland, bringing back memories of his peak years.

Torres also scored a ruthless effort against future employers Chelsea, in what was his last great impact in a Reds shirt.

Let’s face it, though, Roy Hodgson’s spell as manager didn’t produce too many beauties!

2011: Maxi & Suarez’s South American Brilliance

Maxi Rodriguez was an underrated footballer who possessed technical quality and tactical nous.

His best goal for Liverpool came away to Fulham, with the Argentine thundering a strike into the top corner, completing his hat-trick on the night.

Luis Suarez replaced Torres in 2011 and it wasn’t long before he was putting together a string of Goal of the Season contenders.

El Pistolero‘s outrageous nutmeg and long-range curler away to Stoke in the League Cup outlined his genius.

2012: Coates’ Acrobatic Heroics

Sebastian Coates never reached his potential at Liverpool, but he will always be remembered for ‘that’ goal away to QPR.

The centre-back’s overhead kick was an astonishing effort – the fact that the Reds ended up losing the game means it has become underappreciated.

Suarez was at it again in 2012, taking down a long Luis Enrique pass on his shoulder against Newcastle, before rounding the goalkeeper and tapping home.

It was the type of strike only he is capable of scoring.

2013: SAS Wreak Havoc

Suarez and Daniel Sturridge may not have always got on off the pitch, but they created a magical understanding during the 2013/14 season.

It seems fitting that goals from both were the standout efforts of 2013.

Sturridge’s came first, in what was an outrageous chip at home to West Brom, before Suarez’s unforgettable half-volley against Norwich, having flicked the ball over the head of a defender.

The latter is one of the best goals ever scored in front of the Kop.

2014: A Memorable Gerrard Assist

Steven Gerrard’s 2013/14 campaign was his last great season for the Reds, with the skipper excelling in a quarterback role.

He may not have any goals included in this list, but his outside-of-the-foot assist for Sturridge at Fulham made for a special goal.

Philippe Coutinho‘s winner against Man City also makes the cut, not only because it was a perfect hit, but also because it felt like Liverpool were about to win the Premier League title.

2015: Benteke’s Finest Reds Moment

Ok, so Christian Benteke’s overhead kick away to Man United may have come in a losing cause, but it has to be included.

It was the best thing the Belgian did during his disappointing spell at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp arrived soon after and the 4-1 win away to Man City was one of Liverpool’s first great performances under his management.

Roberto Firmino tapped home after a stunning back-heel from Emre Can, as Liverpool played the type of football that has become synonymous with Klopp.

2016: Sturridge’s Forgotten Gem

If Coates’ aforementioned effort against QPR has become a forgotten gem, Sturridge’s in the Europa League final also belongs in that category.

The former Liverpool striker’s outside-of-the-foot finish put the Reds 1-0 up against Sevilla, before the Reds fell apart in the second half.

One goal that certainly is remembered fondly, however, is Sadio Mane‘s maiden Reds strike on his debut, away to Arsenal in August 2016.

The Senegalese’s dazzling run and unstoppable finish gave supporters an early taste of his talent, prior to Klopp giving him a piggyback on the touchline.

2017: Can’s Pair of Stunners

Can may have opted to leave Liverpool for Juventus, but he produced some great moments before then.

The German actually takes both spots in 2017, although the two goals are very different.

Can matched Coates and Benteke in the acrobatic stakes, with his winner at Watford also crucial in Liverpool clinching a top-four finish.

The following season, with Champions League football back at Anfield, the midfielder completed one of the best team moves of the Klopp era, against Hoffenheim.

2018: Man City Feel Reds’ Wrath

Liverpool and City’s rivalry has become one of the best in English football for decades, in terms of their on-pitch duels.

The Reds have often got the better of their adversaries during the 2010s, not least since Klopp took over in 2015.

City’s unbeaten league run ended in January 2018 when they were beaten 4-3 at Anfield – Mohamed Salah‘s lofted effort from 40 yards was the game’s standout moment.

A couple of months later, Liverpool were putting Pep Guardiola’s team to the sword in the Champions League quarter-finals, when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost burst the Kop net from 25 yards.

2019: Salah’s Kop End Revenge

This year has been the best of the decade at Liverpool, with the Reds not only winning the Champions League but also topping the Premier League.

A goal in either competition completes the list of best strikes of the 2010s.

Mane opened the scoring at Bayern Munich with one of the most unique Reds goals in years, latching onto Virgil van Dijk‘s pass, tricking Manuel Neuer and chipping the ball home.

Salah’s 30-yard screamer at home to Chelsea has to make the cut, too, in a week when Blues supporters had shamefully sung racist songs about the Egyptian.

What a decade it has been.

Let us know what you think Liverpool’s best goal of the 2010s has been in the comments section.