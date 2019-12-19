Takumi Minamino eyes immediate success upon Liverpool arrival

Takumi Minamino was left overjoyed that his dream to become a Liverpool player came to fruition after penning a long-term deal with the club.





Minamino will officially become a Red on January 1 2020, after sealing a switch from Salzburg after over four years with the Austrian side.

In that time, the 24-year-old has seen his star rise to catch the attention of clubs across Europe, but it was Liverpool who landed the versatile Japan international.

And for Minamino, who will don the No. 18 shirt at Anfield, it was a dream come true as he will now ply his trade in the Premier League for a club he had long hoped to play for.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true,” he told LiverpoolFC.com.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

In Minamino the Reds are securing a player capable of playing across midfield and the attack, where in 199 appearances for Salzburg he found the net 64 times and set up a further 44.

The Japan international has been on the watchlist at the club for a considerable amount of time and fans were provided an up-close look at the 24-year-old during this season’s Champions League encounters with Salzburg.

And while he dazzled and impressed those of the Red persuasion, he was similarly running the rule over a Liverpool side which made it abundantly clear that they play with “a high level of technique and intensity.”

A facet of Liverpool’s game which Minamino is looking forward to contributing towards.

“From those games, I learned this team has such a high level of technique and intensity,” he continued.

“Their football is of such a high level and I did feel that they were the champions of the Champions League. Feeling that, it makes me feel even happier that I can play in this team. I’m really happy to be part of that team.

“My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”

With players no longer cup-tied upon a January move, Minamino will be free to play in all competitions upon his arrival – however, he will be ineligible to feature in the first Premier League fixture of the new year against Sheffield United.

It means he could make his debut against Everton in the Third Round of the FA Cup at Anfield on January 5.