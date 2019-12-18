Takumi Minamino will undergo his medical at Liverpool on Wednesday ahead of his £7.25 million move to Merseyside next month.





The Reds have agreed a deal in principle for the Japan international after activating his release clause, with the deal to be completed on January 1.

Minamino has seen his star rise exponentially in Austria and impressed in his two outings against Liverpool in the group stages of the Champions League.

And with a deal already in place, the 24-year-old is set to undergo his medical with Liverpool on Wednesday.

And as long as no issues arise, the versatile attacker is set to officially become a Red on January 1.

It is a date which would make it possible to see him make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup on January 5, as Premier League regulations mean he would be ineligible to feature against Sheffield United in the league on January 2.

After a quiet summer, Minamino is set to become Liverpool’s first noteworthy signing since 2018 and provide Jurgen Klopp with an invaluable option through midfield and the attack.

He has played a total of 22 games for Salzburg so far this season, scoring nine and setting up a further 11 – with the Austrian outfit currently sitting atop of the Austrian Bundesliga.