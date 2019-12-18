Liverpool take on Monterrey in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup this evening, kicking off at 5.30pm (GMT). Here’s how to watch around the world.





The Reds are back in the tournament for the first time since 2005, and their first clash sees them face off against last season’s CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey.

Monterrey head into the tournament having set up a Liga MX Apertura final against Club America, and will be eager to enjoy a spectacular end to the year as both Mexican and world champions.

They edged host side Al-Sadd in the quarter-finals, winning 3-2, and while Liverpool are considered heavy favourites they will be wary of underestimating Antonio Mohamed’s side.

Can the Reds secure another victory and book their place in the final against Flamengo?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT)—or 8.30pm in Doha, 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Monterrey vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BBC Two in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

US Viewers

Monterrey vs. Liverpool is being shown live on FOX Sports 2 in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Monterrey vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Club World Cup semi-final on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TNT Sports, Optus Sport, ORF TV Live, ORF Sport Plus, DAZN, Belarus 5, Ketnet, Sporza Live, Canvas, Fox Sports Cono Norte, FOX Play Norte, HRT 2, SporTV, Astro Go, BNT 3, TSN5, TSN GO, RIK 2, C More Suomi, C More Sport 2, M4 Sports, Eurovision Sports, BBC Two (ROI), TDM Desporto, Astro SuperSport 2, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 4 NZ, SKY Go NZ, VG+, TVP Sport Live Streaming, TVP Sport, RTP 1, RTP Play, TVR 1, TVR HD, Match TV Football 2, RTS Sport, RTS 2, beIN Sports Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Digiturk Play

